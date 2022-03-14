Lake Belton may still be in its infancy as a softball program, but don’t tell the Lady Broncos that. Their level of play is beyond their years.
A year removed from a regional final appearance in its inaugural campaign, Lake Belton has its whole team back for another run. The Lady Broncos continued on that path Monday with a 10-0, five-inning win over Georgetown Gateway, getting a no-hitter from junior pitcher Zakayia Fredrick in the teams’ District 19-4A opener at Lake Belton.
“These kids have pretty big goals for the season,” said Lake Belton head coach Matt Blackburn, whose team won the 19-4A title last year with a 10-0 mark, including a 16-0 win over Gateway to open. “Last season we went five rounds deep and we got beat by the state champs in the eighth inning of Game 3, so winning is kind of the expectation. You put yourself in position to make another run. They know what they have to do in district in order to do that.”
Monday’s formula for Lake Belton (13-5) included some early small ball, a lot of patience in the batter’s box — the Lady Broncos drew six walks and had eight hits, all singles — and a healthy dose of Fredrick, who struck out eight and allowed just two base runners, one on Alayna Aguilar’s leadoff walk in the third and another on an error in the fourth.
Of the 17 Lady Gators that Fredrick faced, only Chloe Ellis got the ball out of the infield with a fly out to left field to start the second. Everything else was either a strikeout or weak infield fly out, save for a Charley Walker sacrifice bunt that moved Aguilar to second base in the fourth, marking Gateway’s only runner to reach scoring position.
“I hit my spots,” said Fredrick, who retired the side on nine pitches in the fifth. “I was making sure to try and help my team the best way possible, and I just had to be there for my sisters. That’s really all I had on my mind.”
After Fredrick briskly sat down Gateway (6-7) in the top of the fifth, her teammates did the rest in the bottom of the inning, pushing across five runs without an out. Shelby Schultz scored on a wild pitch for the final tally in the run-rule win.
Schultz finished 3-for-4 with three singles and three runs. Her fifth-inning, bases-loaded liner into left scored a pair to push the lead to 9-0. After back-to-back walks by Casey Schultz and Angie DeLeon, Shelby Schultz moved to third before advancing home for the winning run when the first pitch to cleanup hitter Madison Lux was in the dirt and rolled past catcher Cassidy Schnoor.
“We wanted to hit the ball on the ground, and we didn’t do that early,” Blackburn said. “So we went to some small ball to generate some runs and then kind of let them swing away. We have to take advantage of the pitches we get to hit, and we did that for the most part.”
Haley Hoffman was Lake Belton’s only other player with multiple hits. Hoffman, the designated player, finished 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single in the first that scored DeLeon, who had been hit by pitch, for a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Broncos tacked on another in the third after Casey Schultz lined a single into left, and Lux and Hoffman followed with back-to-back bunt singles to load the bases and set up a run-scoring walk that Elaina Herrera drew on four pitches.
Both teams battled a stiff wind that blew in from right field throughout the game and cut down any fly ball that advanced into the outfield. Gusts were measured at 23 mph at first pitch.
Lake Belton center fielder Autumn Holman, hitting in the ninth spot in the order, reached base all three times on walks, including a run-scoring free pass in the fifth. Holman also scored twice and stole two bases.
The Lady Broncos take on Salado and Taylor next week, both of which qualified for the playoffs last season.