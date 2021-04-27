BELTON — It was actually a perfect ending to a great regular season Tuesday night.
Belton’s Jason Bonnett threw a perfect game against the Killeen Kangaroos in the District 12-6A finale as the Tigers celebrated their first district title since 2015 with a 10-0 victory in five innings.
Bonnett struck out seven and never allowed a ball out of the infield as the Tigers (23-3-1, 13-1) controlled the contest from start to finish.
Scott Gurnett, Caleb Alexander and Keagan Wolfe were each 2-for-3 for Belton, which had every player in the starting lineup record at least one hit. But the night belonged to Bonnett, who set the tone early, retiring the Kangaroos (3-25, 2-12) in order in the first on three straight groundouts.
Belton then gave him a 2-0 lead when Wolfe got a bases-loaded, two-out single to drive in Ben Jones and Cooper Babcock in the bottom of the first.
After a quiet second, the Tigers got back to work in the third when they added two more runs with Alexander doubling in Jones, who began the inning with a walk. Alexander later scored on a bloop single by Wolfe for a 4-0 lead.
And the Tigers all but put the game away in the fourth inning as Josh Westbrook led off with a single, Gurnett followed with a double and Jones walked to load the bases with no outs. Alexander then singled in Westbrook.
Babcock drove in Gurnett on a fielder’s choice ground out and Jacob Estrada doubled to left for an 8-0 lead, as the Roos went through three pitchers — starter Connor Beeman, who took the loss, and relievers Jerryn Pettijohn and Zack Jones.
Belton scored the game-ending run in the fifth after TJ Johnson — who had been denied hits twice in earlier innings on outstanding dives by Killeen outfielders Cade Searcy and Triso Lopez — began the inning with a double. Westbrook followed with a walk and Gurnett reached on an infield single that scored Johnson, who had advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then Jones ended it with a fly ball to center, scoring Gurnett, who had advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on the infield single.
Bonnett struck out the side in the third and got seven groundouts to go along with his seven strikeouts and one infield pop out.
The Tigers, whose lone district loss came against Temple, will have to wait until Saturday to figure out their playoff opponent because entering Tuesday’s play just two games separated the top five teams in District 11-6A, with Hewitt Midway and Mansfield tied for first, Waxahachie and Duncanville a game back, and Mansfield Lake Ridge two back.