Across the country, high school sports participation hasn’t quite gotten back to pre-pandemic levels.
Texas, as we are in so many other aspects of life, is back and ahead of the national curve.
The National Federation of State High School Associations completed its first participation survey in three years and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. The survey encompasses the 2021-22 school year.
For boys, the sports with a positive uptick in participation on the national stage from the 2018-19 survey were football, volleyball and golf while the rest were a negative percentage from a few years ago and sometimes by a large margin. For girls it was fencing, golf, skiing and volleyball.
Overall, the combined total of high school boys and girls decreased by 319,437 participants in that span — 158,176 boys and 161,261 girls. That is a significant amount when you consider the steady growth almost every year for both genders since the survey began in 1971-72.
However, Texans were ready to get back in action and then some.
Texas, as we would hope, ranked No. 1 for all 50 states and the District of Columbia in athletic participation. And it’s not especially close.
Combined boys and girls saw a total number of 846,161 athletes — 508,798 boys and 339,363 girls — competing in Texas. (Keep in mind that an athlete competing in multiple sports is counted separately for every sport they were involved in. This may also speak to a still significant number of multi-sport athletes). It doesn’t hurt that Texas is the second-most populace state behind California and has by far the highest growth rate in the country.
Texas high school students outnumber California by more than 83,000 athletes. Ohio is a distant third behind both with less than half of those totals.
Not surprisingly, Texas dominates the participation rates in major sports for boys — 11-man football (169,132), basketball (61,682), baseball (52,668), track and field (73,504), cross country (26,045), golf (14,952) and tennis (22,953). Texas ranks third overall in wrestling, a relative newcomer to the Lone Star sports menu.
On the girls side, the ladies outpace other states in a big way — basketball (43,663), softball (37,176), cross country (28,912), track and field (54,772), tennis (22,731) and golf (10,539). The girls only trail California, narrowly, in volleyball and soccer.
Nationally, participation in sports for boys and girls reached a peak in 2017-18 with just less than 8 million. The numbers for the last school year dipped below that of 2009-10, which is startling when you see the steady increase in the last half-century.
The top 10 most popular sports in the country according to the survey are 11-man football (973,792), outdoor track (569,262), basketball (521,616), baseball (481,004), soccer (436,465), wrestling (231,874), cross country (231,387), golf (148,585), tennis (145,858) and swimming and diving (123,208).
The most active sports for girls are outdoor track and field (456,697), volleyball (454,153), soccer (374,773), basketball (370,466), softball (340,923), cross country (191,323), tennis (176,185), swimming and diving (149,751), competitive spirit (140,552) and lacrosse (96,762).
Basketball and track are the top two most offered sports by schools across the country for both boys and girls. Baseball, cross country and football round out the top five for boys while volleyball, softball and cross country are next in line for girls.
Obviously, sports such as football and track require and have room for more athletes, so those participation numbers are naturally higher. But from this you get a feel for what athletes of both genders are gravitating toward. The addition of a wider variety of girls sports options — particularly with the advent of Title IX at roughly the same time this tracking began — has undoubtedly bolstered the overall numbers.
While perhaps understandable, the dip in participation is a bit disheartening. You would like to think more potential athletes would be chomping at the bit to get back into action in places where it was denied for a time.
Nevertheless, the numbers in Texas are setting the pace more than ever. The idle time in Texas from the spring of 2020, while disappointing and, in hindsight, arguably unnecessary, was short-lived in comparison to other places.
Sports aren’t for everyone, but opportunities abound for any young athlete so inclined to give any number of sports a go. Other than a few “minor” sports, no place is better to try than Texas.
The numbers bear that out.