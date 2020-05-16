The long-awaited grand opening and anticipated debut of the massive Crossroads Recreational Complex is a month overdue. Hundreds of young athletes, their coaches, league officials, concessionaires and umpires also are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to christen the $11.2 million complex.
Instead, local youth baseball, softball and soccer leagues have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown until they get the signal that the boys and girls of summer can do what they love. Texas businesses and recreational activities are slowly re-emerging and the return of youth sports may be next.
“It’s been real tough on us,” said John Hinkle, president of the Temple Youth Baseball Association. “We really want these kids to get out there and play. It’s a beautiful complex. We’ve actually had players come from Belton to Temple because they want to play there. It’s in their backyard and they’re looking forward to it.”
Crossroads is a sprawling sports complex at the junction of Prairie View and Hilliard Roads between West Adams and Airport Road featuring four baseball and softball diamonds, seven soccer fields and a football field designed to serve the burgeoning West Temple section and beyond. It was set to open around April 20 with a parade and much fanfare.
Now it’s time to forget the frills and just put the fields to use when allowed. The teams already have been formed, the uniforms are purchased and the necessary equipment is in its bags. Typically, the middle of May would be the midway mark of the league season.
“We’ve got to get back to some normalcy,” said Tim Peters, president of the Central Texas Youth Softball Association. “We’re just waiting for the green light to see what we are able to do. We will abide by the rules as we go.”
CTYSA has about 200 girls registered and set to play while the TYBA surged to about 400 players involved. The challenge now is to communicate with players currently sequestered in their homes and keep them engaged enough to still feel part of a team. Coaches in both leagues have had online meetings with their players to dispense information and give conditioning drills.
Still, nothing beats slipping on a glove, gripping a bat to take some cuts against live pitching and running the bases.
The word could come as soon as Monday from Gov. Greg Abbott to allow gatherings large enough to get the games going again.
“We’ve been brainstorming ideas about social distancing,” Hinkle said. “At Crossroads, we could use just two fields at a time catty corner from each other rather than right next to each other.”
Both of the organizations under which the baseball and softball leagues play have extended their end dates for league play and pushed back district and state tournament competition. Even still, if the season can get going in the next week or so it will be a truncated schedule with an effort to get as many games in as possible. The older, established ball fields in town still may be utilized to handle the glut of games and attempt to abide by any distancing guidelines put in place.
The soccer league’s spring season was canceled according to the City of Temple website, but a tentative date of May 26 is set for tryouts for the Centex Storm club for both new players and active players looking for a new team, which would allow for smaller groups to avoid large gatherings.
Beside the loss of athletic activity, the loss of revenue is looming with field concessions for the leagues as well as the nearby local businesses and eateries missing out on the stream of traffic for pregame and postgame purchases. The baseball league has been awarded coveted state tournaments for both T-ball and early high school league divisions to further stimulate the economy organically. The complex, with the advantages of the facility itself and Temple’s place in the center of the state, makes the likelihood of hosting future premier tournaments high.
In the meantime, the hope is to keep has many young athletes from wandering away from the game either for the short-term or the long-term.
“I think we will lose kids,” Peters said. “It’s just a situation where we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis in the rearranging of teams.”
Hinkle said some young players have decided to sit it out with one T-ball team down to just five players. Those remaining players will be relocated to other teams.
By and large, though, the desire to get on the field is busting at the seams from all sectors.
“We’ve had several mamas message us on our Facebook page asking us not to cancel the season,” Hinkle said. “Kids need to be kids again.”