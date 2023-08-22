Temple brought a six-match winning streak into Tuesday night’s non-district encounter with Austin St. Michael’s Catholic Academy, a stretch during which the Tem-Cats conceded just two sets and claimed the Hamilton tournament title by reeling off five wins in a row over the weekend.
Those are the ups second-year coach Anna Smith referred to as she discussed the opposite end of a roller-coaster’s ride, the down of dropping a 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 decision Tuesday to the Crusaders at Wildcat Gym — a swift reminder that a program rebuild isn’t completed in one weekend.
“We have the ups and the downs, and we have to find the middle of our team. And that’s part of it,” said Smith, whose squad already has more victories than all of last season. “They’re good when they are good but when it goes wrong, they are just frustrated. That’s the hard part is finding that groove. It was tough tonight.”
It was mostly made tough by the Crusaders’ Gabi Spellings, a University of Chicago commitment, and Hannah Bergfeld. Spellings did her damage on the attack while Bergfeld delivered a pair of set-altering service runs to help the TAPPS Class 5A group improve to 12-1 this season.
“I just saw a lot of consistency throughout the whole match,” said Rory Tyson, the Crusaders’ first-year coach who inherited a program that returned four players from its 2022 state tournament team. “Our serving was really on point tonight, and our hitters were good, too.”
Spellings landed six of her match-high 15 kills in the opening set, which went St. Michael’s way early because of a 9-0 run triggered by Bergfeld at the service line. Mora Mooney added 10 kills, Bergfeld had five kills to go with team highs of 18 assists and five aces, and Rainey Clark posted four kills, seven assists and two aces.
Temple (8-8) was led by freshman Kendall Tate’s six kills. She also added five assists and five digs. Dejah Thomas chipped in five kills, Arianna Mascari recorded seven digs, Kylie Rayas and Natalia Partida combined for 11 assists, and Keagan Bankston had 13 digs.
The 9-0 run in Game 1 made it 10-1 in favor of the visitors, and the Tem-Cats got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Temple had the quick start in the second set when Claire Little and Tate had a kill apiece, Teariea Edwards delivered a block and Partida served an ace to help build a 5-1 advantage. St. Michael’s didn’t go in front until 9-8 but slowly separated itself as Game 2 progressed and went up 2-0 in the match.
The Tem-Cats held a slim 13-11 lead in Game 3 after a kill from Tate. However, following a kill off the right hand of Spellings, Bergfeld stepped behind the service line and recorded three straight aces to kick-start a 9-0 run that made it 20-13 and all but sewed up the sweep.
“We talked about it yesterday because our practice was flat. I told them, ‘You must stay humble. You must go back to work every single day.’ And, we didn’t. We were flat,” Smith said. “We didn’t work like we were supposed to work tonight.”
Temple heads back on the tournament circuit with a two-day stay at the Johnson City event, which begins Friday with matches versus Fredericksburg Heritage, Cameron Yoe and Wimberley.