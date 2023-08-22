Temple volleyball

Temple’s Teariea Edwards attacks against the block by Heidi Bergfeld of Austin St. Michael’s in the Tem-Cats’ loss Tuesday night.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

Temple brought a six-match winning streak into Tuesday night’s non-district encounter with Austin St. Michael’s Catholic Academy, a stretch during which the Tem-Cats conceded just two sets and claimed the Hamilton tournament title by reeling off five wins in a row over the weekend.

