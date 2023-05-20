BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor fell just shy Saturday of extending one of its best seasons.
Taking on Berry in a winner-take-all NCAA Division III softball regional tournament game at Dee Dillon Field, the Crusaders had the potential tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the seventh inning before the Vikings turned a game-ending double play to seal a 3-2 victory and advance to next week’s super regional.
It was the third time in two days the teams had a game decided by a single run.
Earlier Saturday, the Crusaders (35-14) beat Berry, 8-7, to force the championship showdown. Berry (Ga.) topped UMHB 2-1 in the second game of the tournament Friday.
The Vikings went ahead 3-2 in the title contest in the top of the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Katie White.
Kami Flores (16-7) took the loss in 4 2/3 innings in relief of starter Grason Long. Danielle Sudick was credited with the win.
UMHB, the regular season American Southwest Conference champion, in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2008, and hosting a regional for the first time, tied the deciding contest at 2-all in the fourth inning with RBI singles from Bailey Eggleston and Blakely Niles.
Morgan Frye’s two-run home run lifted Berry to its 2-0 lead.
The Crusaders forced the win-or-go-home tilt by building a six-run lead and hanging on for the 8-7 nod.
Niles’ RBI single and a two-run home run by Taylor Holman (3-for-4) staked UMHB to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
The Vikings closed within 3-2 with runs in the third and fourth innings, before the Crusaders stretched the advantage with a three-spot in the fifth.
Julia Crofut powered that surge with a two-run homer, and Elissa Elliott added an RBI single in the frame to make it 6-2.
It was 8-2 in the top of the seventh after Eggleston’s two-run single.
Berry made one final charge, scoring five times in the bottom of the seventh — including run-scoring singles by Sydney Moroney and Anna Jackson — but Long induced a fly out to right to leave the bases loaded and seal the victory.
Long (18-4), who became UMHB’s single-season strikeout record holder in the victory, allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and five walks to go with two strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Flores pitched 1/3 of an inning of relief before Long retook the circle in the seventh.
The 35 wins tied for the most in program history.