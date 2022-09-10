WHITEWATER, Wis. — Mary Hardin-Baylor was 2 yards and 2-plus minutes away from knocking off a highly ranked opponent for the second straight week to begin the season.
Instead of celebrating another milestone win, though, the Crusaders will have to lick their wounds and quickly figure out what went wrong before the start of American Southwest Conference play.
Sixth-ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater turned back the Crusaders on four straight plays from inside its 2-yard line with less than 3 minutes remaining then marched 99 yards — the final 9 of which was Evan Lewandowski’s pass to Tommy Coates in the back-right corner of the end zone with 19 seconds left — to stun the defending national champions 28-24 on Saturday afternoon at Perkins Stadium.
It was the first loss for No. 1 UMHB (1-1) under new head coach Larry Harmon, who was equally disappointed that his offense didn’t put the game out of reach and his defense couldn’t make a play in the closing minutes.
“Both were really disheartening,” he said. “We should have punched it in and been up by 10 points. When you play against a national championship-caliber team, you have to take advantage of those situations. Whitewater did that and made the plays to win the game.”
Leading 24-21, UMHB drove 78 yards to the Warhawks 2 with about 4 minutes remaining.
Two runs up the middle by Aphonso Thomas moved the ball to the 1. KJ Miller was hauled down for no gain on a run around the right end, and tight end Connor Mullins couldn’t secure Kyle King’s fourth-down pass in the end zone as a late-arriving defender closed in.
Starting at their 1 with 2:47 to go, the Warhawks used seven completions by Lewandowski — including throws of 25 yards to Coates and 27 yards to Tyler Holte — to get in position for the game-winning touchdown.
“I don’t think we played their quick passes very well,” Harmon said. “Our kids were playing soft, and they went right down the field with those quick passes.”
That was the story most of the day.
Unlike the teams’ 2019 quarterfinal playoff matchup in which UW-Whitewater physically manhandled UMHB with a bruising running game, the Warhawks offense had its way Saturday by repeatedly finding the soft spots in the Crusaders secondary.
UW-Whitewater turned 10 of 15 third-down chances into first downs, including converting six times on third-and-7 or longer.
Still, the Crusaders had their chance.
UMHB struck first with Thomas’ 1-yard TD plunge to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive less than 6 minutes in. UW-Whitewater answered by going 75 yards in nine plays for Jaylon Edmonson’s 1-yard scoring run that tied it at 7 going into the second quarter.
The Warhawks took their first lead midway through the second by overcoming third-and-10, third-and-12 and third-and-15 on a 95-yard drive that ended with Lewandowski’s TD pass to Holte on second-and-goal at the UMHB 17.
The Crusaders managed Anthony Avila’s 43-yard field goal just 58 seconds before halftime to get within 14-10 then started to take control in the third.
A low punt snap on the Warhawks’ first possession of the second half set up UMHB with a short field at the UW-Whitewater 33, and Brandon Jordan receptions of 4 and 27 yards preceded Thomas’ 2-yard TD run that put the Crusaders up 17-14.
The Warhawks responded by converting three times on third-and-long to prolong a possession that ended with Lewandowski’s 18-yard scoring throw to Holte, before the Crusaders went back to Jordan for three receptions totaling 75 yards — the last of which was a 10-yard TD catch for their 24-21 advantage with 2:55 left in the third.
That’s where it stayed after a series of punts to begin the fourth, setting the stage for the Warhawks’ goal-line stand and game-winning drive.
“We played better in the second half,” Harmon said. “If we had played that well in the first, I think it would have been a different game. We need to find some guys who can get us a pass rush.”
Lewandowski was 28-of-35 passing for 310 yards and was never sacked and rarely pressured. Holte finished with 10 catches for 124 yards.
Thomas had 69 yards rushing for UMHB, which got the ball in the hands of a multitude of skill players in its opening rout of Muhlenberg but had only three players catch passes Saturday.
King was 15-of-20 for 220 yards, with Miller and Jordan combining for 14 catches for 216 yards.
The Crusaders will certainly slip from their No. 1 ranking but that’s the least of their concerns. Their immediate focus is next Saturday night’s ASC opener at home against Southwestern.
“I think we’re a team that will battle for the conference championship and make the playoffs for the 18th year in a row, and we’re going to defend our national championship,” Harmon said. “We’re going to grow as a team because of this game.”