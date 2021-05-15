SALADO — Two on base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Cameron Yoe starting pitcher Landen Greene had a plan.
“Just stay calm,” Greene said. “Don’t think about the runners on base. Think about the person that’s up at the plate — got to get him out before you can get the runners out. So, just stick with your job and do what you have to do to get it done.”
Like he already had done in similar situations earlier Saturday in Game 2 of a best-of-three Class 3A area-round series, Greene focused on the task at hand and worked out of the jam.
The right-hander induced a groundball off the bat of Lorena’s Ryne Abel for a 4-6-3 double play (second baseman Braylan Drake to shortstop Tracer Lopez to first baseman Mariano Cardona) that closed out the Yoemen’s 3-0 victory over the Leopards at Eagle Field.
“I have faith in my infielders and outfielders that they are going to do the job if I can’t,” Greene said. “So, no worries if I see a ball hit because I know (the play) is about to be made.”
It was the afternoon’s second double play turned by the Yoe infield and provided a solid way for the Yoemen to start celebrating their series sweep and berth into the Region III quarterfinals.
Yoe (25-6), which defeated Lorena 3-2 in Game 1 on Friday night and has won 15 of its last 16, will take on Whitney (23-9) next week. Days, times and locations of what is expected to be a three-game series are to be determined. The Yoemen and Wildcats played two non-district games during spring break, splitting the decisions.
“It feels good to get to round three,” said Greene, who also drove in all three of Yoe’s runs Saturday. “We have a chance to go pretty far this year and it’s just steps in the right direction to where we want to go.”
Greene allowed three hits, hit four batters, walked one and struck out five in a complete-game performance that had its edge-of-the-seat moments during another tightly contested showdown between two sturdy programs.
“He’s got confidence up there and, obviously, he trusts his defense enough to pitch and throw strikes and let the defense play,” Yoe coach Hector Delgadillo said. “He’s just been pitching strong for us and hopefully we can keep that going as we move onto the next round.”
Trailing 1-0, the Leopards (18-9-1) loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning on a single, a hit batsman and an error, but Greene got Peyton Robertson to swing through strike three for the third out.
Lorena also had two on with two outs in the third and two on with one out in the fourth yet couldn’t connect for its breakthrough.
“We just couldn’t get a big two-out hit,” Leopards coach Brandon Graves said. “Credit to their pitcher. He did a good job of keeping us off balance.”
The Yoemen had just four hits off starter Ben Smedshammer, who went five innings, and reliever Jake Ellis didn’t allow a hit in his two innings. However, Yoe made the most of its opportunities, which was something Delgadillo figured would be vital to moving on.
“We faced some pretty good pitching (in the series),” he said. “Kudos to Lorena. They are a good ballclub, and those guys on the mound are good pitchers. We knew what we were going to come across, so we had to find away to push through.”
Three batters into the game, Yoe possessed what amounted to be the winning run. Lopez and Ryan Host produced back-to-back singles in the top of the first, and Greene’s grounder to second baseman Daylan Browder was enough to get Lopez across for a 1-0 lead.
With two aboard and two outs in the fifth, Greene lined a sharp single to left, easily scoring Jaidyn Sanchez before Lopez dived across home to make it 3-0 on a close play that was disputed by Graves but ultimately upheld.
“I wanted to take something the other way but (Smedshammer) threw me a fastball high and inside, and it’s just one you have to get in play — and I did,” Greene said. “Thanks to Tracer Lopez for making that slide to get me two RBIs there. It was a good inning.”