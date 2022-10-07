BELTON — A key matchup between two District 11-5A-II title contenders was lopsided from the beginning as the Belton Tigers played a near flawless first half that was too much for Leander Rouse to overcome.
The Tigers recorded 349 yards and reached the end zone on five of their first six possessions as junior quarterback Ty Brown and senior receiver Garrett Oliveira connected for a trio of touchdowns, propelling Belton to a 43-20 victory over the Raiders on Friday night at Tiger Field.
While the performance was impressive, it was not unexpected, according to Tigers head coach Brett Sniffin.
“I felt all week long that we were on the verge of busting out,” he said. “We had our best week of practice this year, and I could just feel we were ready to break out offensively and defensively. And in the first half, it sure felt that way.”
After forcing the Raiders to punt away the game’s opening possession, Belton converted a pair of third downs before Oliveira hauled in his first touchdown catch on a 46-yard Brown pass with 6:01 left in the first quarter.
Less than 3 minutes later, the duo connected once again for a 42-yard touchdown, inflating the Tigers’ cushion to 14-0.
The Raiders responded on the ensuing drive, covering 64 yards in seven plays, with Justin Cannon’s 6-yard touchdown run trimming the deficit to 21-7 with 1:22 remaining in the period.
Belton answered quickly when sophomore running back Shaun Snapp broke free for a 32-yard TD score as time expired, and the Tigers took a 21-7 lead into the second quarter.
Rouse went back to work and used a 50-yard pass to set up Cannon’s second touchdown of the half on a 1-yard run.
The Raiders did not get any closer, though, as Belton (5-2, 3-0) posted two more scores before halftime. Brown found senior Mason Ramm for a 17-yard touchdown and Oliveira for a 9-yard TD, extending its advantage to 36-13.
“It just comes down to the way Garrett and all the receivers work with Ty each week during practice,” Sniffin said. “Ty did a good job of finding the open people tonight, and he just got things done.”
Brown completed 16 of 22 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Oliveira — who was injured before halftime and did not play in the third or fourth quarters — had four catches for 113 yards, and Snapp added 85 yards rushing on 10 carries. Rouse (2-4, 1-1) was limited to just 146 total yards in the same span.
Both teams were scoreless in the third period, but the Tigers widened the gap to 43-13 on senior LJ Underwood’s 6-yard touchdown run with 7:43 remaining in the fourth, before Cannon’s 30-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left in the game completed the scoring.
Brown finished with 234 yards passing, with Ramm accounting for a game-high five receptions for 59 yards. Snapp topped the 100-yard rushing plateau for the third consecutive game, tallying 107 yards on 16 carries.
With the victory, Belton remained in sole possession of first place in the district standings, sitting a half-game ahead of Waco University (3-3, 2-0) after the Trojans defeated Pflugerville 53-28 on Thursday.
The Tigers will turn their attention toward maintaining that position next week, when they travel to play winless Pflugerville Connally (0-6, 0-2). While Belton must perform on the field to be successful, Sniffin believes other aspects are critical.
“The guys have really turned it on in practice,” he said. “We want to play like we practice, and we talk about that all the time. Our first point of emphasis was taking care of the football, and we didn’t turn it over tonight.
“That was a key, and by doing that, we gave ourselves an opportunity.”
BELTON 43, LEANDER ROUSE 20
Rouse 7 6 0 7 — 20
Belton 21 15 0 7 — 43
Bel — Garrett Oliveira 46 pass from Ty Brown (Cole Chrisman kick)
Bel — Oliveira 42 pass from Ty Brown (Chrisman kick)
Rou — Justin Cannon 6 run (Zach Ramirez kick)
Bel — Shaun Snapp 32 run (Chrisman kick)
Rou — Cannon 1 run (kick failed)
Bel — Mason Ramm 17 pass from Brown (Karson Dunn run)
Bel — Oliveira 9 pass from Brown (Chrisman kick)
Bel — LJ Underwood 6 run (Chrisman kick)
Rou — Cannon 30 run (Ramirez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rou Bel
First downs 14 23
Rushes-yards 30-193 39-194
Passing yards 154 233
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-27-0 21-32-0
Punts-average 2-41.0 2-42.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-65 9-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rouse: Cannon 18-146, Calvin Daniels 6-54, Mason Shorb 6-(-7); Belton: Snapp 16-107, Underwood 11-47, Brown 9-38, Rayshaun Peoples 1-3, Jay Burrola 1-0, Sam Babcock 1-(-1).
PASSING — Rouse: Shorb 11-27-0-154; Belton: Brown 20-30-0-234, Slade LeBlanc 0-1-0-0, Jake Stout 1-1-0-(-1).
RECEIVING — Rouse: Judson Mann 4-57, Keller Rogers 1-50, Trent Johnson 1-21, Noah Falila 3-19, Mason Rieger 1-8, Cannon 1-(-1); Belton: Oliveira 4-113, Ramm 5-59, Snapp 4-27, LeBlanc 4-20, Isaac Abel 2-12, Karson Dunn 1-3, Peoples 1-(-1).