Here's a breakdown of all the state meet events involving area athletes, including top seeds and projected start times.
Thursday-Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin
CLASS 6A
— GIRLS —
SHOT PUT
Harker Heights’ Keonna Otis
When — 9 a.m. Saturday
Best mark — Flower Mound Marcus’ Emma Sralla
Note — Otis was fourth as a junior last year when she threw 43-7¼. Her best mark this season is 42-10, which puts her behind seven other competitors. Sralla (46-2) and Midland Legacy’s Leah Acosta (46-1½), last year’s silver medalist, are the favorites. Otis will throw eighth in the preliminary round.
DISCUS
Harker Heights’ Keonna Otis
When — 1 p.m. Saturday
Best mark — Flower Mound Marcus’ Emma Sralla
Note — Otis finished seventh last year, and her best mark this season of 153-6 has her seeded fifth. Sralla won the gold last year, took home the bronze in 2021 and has a top mark this season of 195-10½ — almost 29 feet farther than anyone else in the field. Also back is reigning bronze medalist Chesni Scott of Cedar Park Vista Ridge. Otis will throw ninth in the preliminary round.
CLASS 5A
— BOYS —
HIGH JUMP
Lake Belton’s Easton Hammond
When — 9 a.m. Friday
Best mark — Bryan Rudder’s Nathanil Figgers
Note — Hammond garnered the first state medal in Lake Belton’s history as a junior last year when he finished second in this event at the 4A level. His best mark this season is 6-8, which ranks sixth in a field that’s headlined by 7-foot jumpers Figgers — the reigning 5A silver medalist — and Frisco Wakeland’s Osawese Agbonkonkon.
4x100 RELAY
Killeen Ellison
(Bobby Williams, Khamani Debrow,
D’Myun Jackson, Nicari McGee)
When — 5 p.m. Friday
Best time — Fort Bend Marshall
Note — Ellison is seeded second with a best time of 40.99, and the Eagles — like everyone else in the field — will try to run down the Marshall foursome that clocked a scorching 39.80 at its area meet. Ellison will run in Lane 3, with Marshall four lanes to the Eagles’ right in 7.
800
Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden
When — 5:20 p.m. Friday
Best time — Crittenden
Note — Crittenden was the bronze medalist at the 6A level as a junior last May and enters this year’s event with the field’s top time of 1:51.77. The challengers will be defending gold medalist Kepler Huntress (1:52.81) of Austin Leadership, reigning bronze medalist Trenton Burningham (1:52.97) of Humble Kingwood Park and Andrew Lutkenhaus (1:53.12) of Justin Northwest. Crittenden will start in Lane 3.
100
Lake Belton’s Kendrick Jones
When — 6:05 p.m. Friday
Best time — Denton Ryan’s Josiyah Taylor
Note — Jones makes his state debut as a freshman in three events, starting with the fastest one of all. His regional sprint of 10.42 has him seeded sixth in a field that’s led by Taylor (10.15) and North Richland Hills’ Jayden Finley (10.20). Jones will run in Lane 3.
4x200 RELAY
Lake Belton
(Ty Legg, Micah Hudson,
Dawson Cabiad, Kendrick Jones)
Killeen Ellison
(D’Myun Jackson, Bobby Williams,
Nicari McGee, Khamani Debrow)
When — 6:40 p.m. Friday
Best time — Denton Ryan
Note — Lake Belton had just the seventh-best regional time among the qualifiers, but the Broncos’ have gone as quick as 1:26.16 to rank third behind Ryan (1:24.68) and Red Oak (1:24.88). Ellison is seeded fifth with a best time of 1:26.37. Lake will run in Lane 8, with Red Oak in 7, Ellison in 6 and Ryan in 5.
200
Lake Belton’s Kendrick Jones
When — 7:55 p.m. Friday
Best time — Denton Ryan’s Josiyah Taylor
Note — Jones’ final event of the night is his best, and it could be a three-sprinter battle for the top spot on the podium. Taylor clocked a 20.79 earlier this season, and Jones’ regional time of 20.80 is only a hundredth of a second slower. The other medals challenger should be Red Oak’s Cameron Cleveland (20.94). Jones and Taylor will run side-by-side, with Jones in Lane 6 and Taylor one to the outside in 7.
1,600
Killeen Ellison’s Aaron Crittenden
When — 8:15 p.m. Friday
Best time — McAllen Memorial’s Ayden Granados
Note — Crittenden (4:16.98) owns the fourth-best time and has another chance to medal in his second event of the night. Also with the lead group should be reigning silver medalist Granados (4:09.42), Grapevine’s Adam Burlison (4:14.56) and Georgetown’s Joseph Wienen (4:16.14), who was fourth a year ago. Crittenden will break from Lane 8.
— GIRLS —
TRIPLE JUMP
Lake Belton’s Layloni Watson
When — 2:45 p.m. Friday
Best mark — Mansfield Timberview’s Taylor Fingers
Note — Watson took home the bronze at the 4A level as a junior last year and joins Hammond as Lake’s only state medalists. In her third trip to the meet — she was eighth in 4A as a sophomore — she ranks fourth with a best leap of 41 feet. Taylor (42-9), who was fourth last May, Rosenberg Terry’s Alexia Washington (41-11) and Frisco’s Myla Canty (41-7) are the only other jumpers in the field to reach 41 feet. Watson will jump fifth in the preliminary round.
POLE VAULT
Lake Belton’s Abigail Rydberg
When — 3 p.m. Friday
Best mark — Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill’s Kaci Andrus
Note — Rydberg makes her first state appearance as a sophomore after being one of four qualifiers with a regional mark of 12 feet. She might have to go even higher in Austin to reach the podium if Andrus (12-6) — fourth the last two years — Aledo’s Taylor Hindman (12-5), Justin Northwest’s Mackenzie Blue (12-3) and Gregory Portland’s Tristen Grimes (12-2) match their season bests.
4x100 RELAY
Killeen
(Aaliyah Barnes, Naomi Sanders,
Abigail Mouton, Michaela Mouton)
When — 5 p.m. Friday
Best time — Lancaster
Note — Killeen is seeded sixth with a season-best time of 46.68. The Lady Roos will have to pick up the pace a bit to challenge the favorites of reigning bronze medalist Lancaster (45.88), defending champion Mansfield Timberview (46.38) and Burleson Centennial (46.40). Killeen will be in Lane 4.
100 HURDLES
Killeen Ellison’s Assiah Howard
When — 5:45 p.m. Friday
Best time — Frisco Heritage’s Kaylah Braxton
Note — Howard (14.68), a senior, is seeded eighth in a field that includes four sub-14 hurdlers in Braxton (13.67), McKinney North’s Alexandra Harber (13.80) — last year’s bronze medalist — Frisco Lone Star’s Kelis Jules (13.86) and Denton Ryan’s Kailyn Head (13.99). Howard drew Lane 1.
400
Killeen’s Michaela Mouton
When — 7 p.m. Friday
Best time — Mouton
Note — Mouton is the favorite after the senior clocked a regional time of 54.65. The only other qualifiers to crack the 55-second barrier this season are Lancaster’s Kelaiah Daniyan (54.82) and Frisco Heritage’s Brooke Freeman (54.95). Mouton will run in Lane 6.
200
Killeen’s Aaliyah Barnes
When — 7:55 p.m. Friday
Best time — Hallsville’s LaMiaya Henderson
Note — Barnes, a sophomore, is seeded seventh after a regional run of 24.40. Four sprinters in the field have sub-24 times, including Henderson (23.59) and Frisco Lebanon Trail’s Laila Hackett (23.77), who was fourth last year. Barnes will run in Lane 7.
4x400 RELAY
Killeen
(Aniyah Grant, Aaliyah Barnes,
Raven Clark, Michaela Mouton)
When — 8:45 p.m. Friday
Best time — Lucas Lovejoy
Note — Killeen has the field’s fifth-best time of 3:53.16. The four teams in with better marks this season are Lovejoy (3:48.37), Burleson (3:49.85), defending champion Lancaster (3:50.31) and Smithson Valley (3:50.70). The Lady Roos will start in Lane 6.
CLASS 4A
— BOYS —
3,200
Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez
When — 9:45 a.m. Thursday
Best time — Martinez
Note — Martinez turned the eight laps in as quick as 9:14.83 this season, more than 6 seconds better than anyone else in the field. The senior’s bid for gold was made somewhat easier when two-time defending champion Hudson Bennett of Burnet withdrew from the race to focus on other events. Also in medals contention could be Tyler Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton (9:24.89), who was fifth last year, along with San Antonio’s Davenport’s Israel Pena (9:21.08) and Canyon’s Lathan Lewter (9:22.59). Martinez will break from Lane 8.
LONG JUMP
Lampasas’ Asa White
When — 10:45 a.m. Thursday
Best mark — Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway’s Jayden McCoy
Note — White had the ninth-best regional jump among the qualifiers, but the junior’s top mark of 22-9¾ ranks fourth in the field of nine competitors. McCoy (23-3¾) and Houston Stafford’s Koi Wedderburn (23-2½) are the only jumpers to reach 23 feet this season. White will jump seventh in the preliminary round.
800
Salado’s Luke Anderson
When — 5:20 p.m. Thursday
Best time — San Elizario’s Christopher Moreno
Note — Anderson’s regional time of 1:57.53 has him seeded sixth, and the sophomore likely needs to shave 3 seconds to have a shot at reaching the podium. Moreno, last year’s champion and the 2021 silver medalist, has a sub-1:55 time along with Canyon Randall’s Hayden Harms and Canyon’s Alex Niemiec. Anderson will start on the outside in Lane 9.
400
Jarrell’s Kamari Fisher
When — 6:45 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Lindale’s Colter Maya
Note — Fisher might need to better his best time of 49.62 by more than a second to get in medals contention. The senior is seeded ninth. Four competitors have gone quicker than 48.5. That includes Maya (47.12), the favorite for the gold after taking home silver last year. Fisher will run in Lane 3.
1,600
Gatesville’s Carlo Martinez
When — 7:50 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Martinez
Note — Martinez gets another shot at gold in his second event of the day. His top time of 4:19.98 is almost 3 seconds better than any of the other runners. His closest competition should be Anna’s Kenny Bibb (4:22.73) and Burnet’s Hudson Bennett (4:23.65), who earned the silver last May and the bronze the year before. Martinez will break from Lane 7.
— GIRLS —
3,200
Salado’s Cade Harris
When — 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Best time — Canyon’s Hannah Stuart
Note — Harris makes her state meet debut as a freshman in a stacked field that features six runners back from last year’s race. She clocked an 11:29.88 at regionals and will have to keep pace with a lead group of four competitors with sub-10:59 times. That pack includes Stuart (10:46.15), last year’s silver medalist. Harris will break from Lane 5.
POLE VAULT
Gatesville’s Barrett Boyd
When — 3 p.m. Thursday
Best mark — Fischer Canyon Lake’s Alencia Lentz
Note — Boyd, a junior, has gone as high as 12-7 this season. That ranks fourth behind a trio of vaulters — Lentz, Canton’s Hannah Cade and Canyon’s Kashlee Dickson — that has cleared 13 feet or better. Lentz is the defending gold medalist, and Dickinson won gold in 2021 before settling for silver last year.
800
Salado’s Penelope Anderson
When — 5:20 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Canyon’s Abree Winfrey
Note — Anderson makes her first appearance in the meet as a sophomore, needing to better her best time (2:23.79) by about 8 seconds to get in medals contention. Winfrey (2:13.23) is the two-time defending champion, and Canyon’s Addyson Bristow also was quicker than 2:14 at regionals. Also back are Krum’s Maggie Neal (2:15.49), who was sixth last year, and Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona (2:16.36) — the reigning silver medalist and 2021 bronze medalist. Anderson will start in Lane 8.
1,600
Salado’s Cade Harris
When — 7:50 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Canyon’s Hannah Stuart
Note — In her second event of the day, Harris needs to improve her regional time (5:15.90) by about 7 seconds to join Stuart (5:47.77) — last year’s runner-up — reigning bronze medalist Alexis Frick (5:02.92) of Celina and Kaufman’s Kathryn Tucker (5:08.85) in the race for the medals. Harris will break from Lane 4.
CLASS 3A
— BOYS —
4x200 RELAY
Academy
(Jayvion White, Scout Brazeal,
Jareese White, Luke Bartnick)
When — 6:25 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Slaton
Note — Academy overcame a sloppy final exchange at its regional meet to win in 1:30.70. The Bees have gone as quick as 1:30.28 this season but are the only foursome in the field yet to crack 1:30. Slaton (1:28.02) is one of six teams with sub-1:29 times — a group that includes reigning bronze medalist Gunter and Brock, which was fourth last year and won gold in 2021. Academy will run in Lane 7.
— GIRLS —
LONG JUMP
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 9 a.m. Thursday
Best mark — Universal City Randolph’s Taylor Nunez
Note — In the first of her three events, Flemings is seeded second with a jump of 19-6½ a year after finishing fifth as a sophomore and two years removed from garnering a bronze medal. Nunez won gold last May with a leap of 19-7½ and went 20-8½ at her regional meet last month. Flemings will jump eighth in the preliminary round.
TRIPLE JUMP
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 1 p.m. Thursday
Best mark — Yoakum’s Jayana Phillips
Note — Flemings is the reigning bronze medalist and was fourth as a freshman in 2021. Her season’s best mark of 38-¼ has her seeded fourth behind Kemp’s Yasmine Rogers (38-1¼), Goliad’s Kyla Hill (38-4¼) — last year’s champion and the 2021 bronze medalist — and Phillips (38-6½). Flemings will jump first in the preliminary round.
100 HURDLES
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
Troy’s Kylee Goad
When — 5:45 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Flemings
Note — Flemings is the defending champion after clocking a 14.40 last year — and owns a silver from 2021 — and has the field’s only sub-14 time after clocking a 13.95 at regionals last month. Goad was seventh last May as a sophomore but could take home a medal this week. She’s seeded second with a time of 14.45. Also in contention for a podium spot should be Goliad’s Kyla Hill — the 2021 bronze medalist — and Gunter’s Abby Elmore, who was fourth last year. Flemings will run in Lane 6, and Goad in Lane 2.
400
Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings
When — 6:45 p.m. Thursday
Best time — Flemings
Note — Flemings, a seven-time state medalist, seeks a third straight gold in this event. She won in 54.98 as a freshman and 55.29 last May. Her best time this season is 56.06 — a little more than eight-tenths of a second faster than Shallowater’s Makki Hart, who finished second to Flemings the last two years. No one else in the field has gone faster than 58.38 this season. Flemings will run in Lane 7, with Hart three to the inside in 4.
CLASS 2A
— BOYS —
LONG JUMP
Granger’s DJ McClelland
When — 9 a.m. Friday
Best mark — Timpson’s Vosky Howard
Note — McClelland, as senior who excelled on the football field, likely needs to better his best mark (21-6½) by about 2 feet to reach the podium. Vosky has jumped 24-9¼, and Shiner’s Dalton Brooks — last year’s fourth-place finisher — is in a group of four competitors who have gone better than 23 feet. McClelland will jump fifth in the preliminary round.
TRIPLE JUMP
Rosebud-Lott’s Breon Lewis
When — 1 p.m. Friday
Best mark — Cisco’s Jaden White
Note — Lewis, a senior, earned the event’s wild-card berth with a regional leap of 44¼. He’s seeded eighth. White is back after finishing fifth last year and has gone 46-5½ this season, and reigning silver medalist Terry Bussey of Timpson is part of group of three jumpers with marks better than 45-3. Lewis will jump ninth in the preliminary round.
110 HURDLES
Granger’s DJ McClelland
When — 5:45 p.m. Friday
Best time — Beckville’s Jkoby Williams
Note — McClelland was fifth in this event as a sophomore in 2021. His top time this season of 15.07 has him seeded seventh. Williams (14.44) won gold last year, and reigning silver medalist Adam Hill (14.53) of Albany also is back. McClelland will run in Lane 4.
— GIRLS —
HIGH JUMP
Holland’s Madison Cross
When — 11:30 a.m. Friday
Best mark — Schulenburg’s Meredith Magliolo, Vega’s Jaz Martinez
Note — Cross cleared 5-3 at regionals, and the senior shares the fourth seed with Tenaha’s Kayanna Cox. Era’s Whitney Newton has cleared 5-4 to earn the third seed behind the mark of 5-5 by Martinez and Magliolo, the latter of whom took home the silver last year.