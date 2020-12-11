Before Friday night, Marshall Grays and Ke’Andre Smith didn’t have varsity touchdowns, Temple didn’t own a shutout this season and the Wildcats hadn’t won a playoff game at the Class 6A level.
After a down-right dominant display, all those did nots were done and nevers were no more.
Kick-started by Grays’ early interception return for a TD — a prediction come true — Temple’s defense stymied run-based Waxahachie, and Smith’s long scoring reception boosted the offense as the Wildcats stormed past the Indians 38-0 for a Class 6A Division II bi-district victory at soggy Wildcat Stadium.
“It just really feels great to come out here and get a shutout win,” said Grays, a junior linebacker.
And the emphatic gold ball-earning triumph elevated Temple to 10-1, snapped a two-year playoff-victory drought and gave the Wildcats double-digit wins for the first time since 2017. It also was Temple’s first postseason win at the 6A level.
In the playoffs for the first time as a 6A program, the Indians closed their season at 5-5.
Next up for the District 12-6A champion Wildcats is an area-round bout with Rockwall-Heath (8-2), which is led by former Temple coach Mike Spradlin and defeated Garland 42-14 on Friday night. The game is slated for 7 p.m. next Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.
“I’ve said this before. I’ve struggled celebrating wins. I’ve always focused on what we have to get better at probably too much and too soon, at least. So, we’re going to celebrate this,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
Temple’s defense, which has allowed seven or less points three times this season, clogged most running lanes for elusive Waxahachie quarterback Brandon Hawkins and bruising running back Shawn Cherry. The duo combined for 125 yards rushing, and the Wildcats yielded just 151 yards overall. Linebacker Faylin Lee also had an interception, and Cody Little recovered a fumble for Temple.
“It starts with the plan, and (defensive coordinator Dexter Knox) and the staff did an excellent job of game planning, and the kids believe in their coaches and the process,” Stewart said.
Meanwhile, Temple’s offense overcame two turnovers and produced 403 yards — 294 of those on the ground, including quarterback Humberto Arizmendi’s team-high 119, running back Samari Howard’s 91 and Jalen Robinson’s 33-yard scoring jaunt.
Tr’Darius Taylor’s speedy catch-and-run touchdown in the fourth quarter and field goals of 44, 34 and 45 yards from Aaron Wagaman rounded out the points.
“A 38-0 win in the playoffs, we’ve got some kids doing the right things mentally and emotionally and the proof is in the pudding. I don’t know that we’re 38-0 better than that team. And that’s why I love these kids. Their buy-in is on a different level than most,” Stewart said. “We’re probably undersized for a 6A program, and that’s why I love this group so much, because the chemistry. The stuff you can’t measure, it matters in this life. So, a lot of heart, a lot of guts. Just couldn’t be prouder of these kids.”
Grays broke on Hawkins’ swing pass to the right intended for Cherry and picked it off before coasting untouched 26 yards for a Wildcats touchdown, and Howard ran in the 2-point try for an 8-0 lead 10:52 into the contest.
“I read the back out (of the backfield) and it was basically sticking with the game plan and implementing what they told us. I read it perfectly,” said Grays, who had a premonition about the pick-6 a few hours earlier. “I called it in the locker room. I told them I needed one this season.”
The Wildcats went to work from their 28-yard line on their second possession that was finished by Smith, who slipped wide open over the middle to haul in an Arizmendi pass for a breakaway 42-yard touchdown and a 15-0 advantage at the 4:51 mark of the first.
“We went to practice, in the kitchen whipping up something there, and it worked,” said Smith, a junior tight end. “First year on varsity, first playoff win. It’s the most exciting thing in my life, for real.”
Waxahachie came up empty handed twice after having first-and-goal in the first half, first losing a fumble when Hawkins never got control of the snap then when Grays stopped Hawkins for a loss of 3 on fourth-and-goal at the 2.
Temple’s offense took over after that stop and chewed up 6 minutes on a drive that put points on the board through Wagaman’s 44-yard field goal that made it 18-0 with 2:16 remaining before halftime.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t really get anything going. Those guys did a good job of scheming us and they outplayed us,” Waxahachie coach Todd Alexander said.
TEMPLE 38, WAXAHACHIE 0
Waxahachie 0 0 0 0 — 0
Temple 15 3 10 10 — 38
Tem — Marshall Grays 26 interception return (Samari Howard run)
Tem — Ke’Andre Smith 42 pass from Humberto Arizmendi (Aaron Wagaman kick)
Tem — Wagaman 44 field goal
Tem — Jalen Robinson 33 run (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Wagaman 34 field goal
Tem — Tr’Darius Taylor 37 pass from Arizmendi (Wagaman kick)
Tem — Wagaman 45 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Wax Tem
First downs 9 17
Rushes-yards 42-135 35-294
Passing yards 16 109
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-13-2 8-11-1
Punts-average 5-39.8 2-39
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-35 5-56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Waxahachie: Shawn Cherry 18-92, Brandon Hawkins 22-33, Preston Hodge 1-7, Roderick Hartsfield 1-3; Temple: Arizmendi 9-119, Howard 17-91, Thomas McVade 3-46, Robinson 3-36, Bryce Langrum 1-2, Mikal Harrison-Pilot 2-0.
PASSING — Waxahachie: Hawkins 4-13-2-16; Temple: Arizmendi 8-11-1-109.
RECEIVING — Waxahachie: Blair Williams 2-12, Jaden Basham 1-6, Cherry 1-(-2); Temple: Taylor 3-58, Smith 1-42, AJ McDuffy 2-7, Howard 2-2.