TRACK AND FIELD: Wildcats, Tem-Cats win 11 events at Temple Relays
Temple captured seven gold medals in the girls events and four in the boys competition Saturday at the four-team Temple Relays.
The Tem-Cats got first-place finishes from Ali Mack in the 100-meter hurdles (14.97 seconds), 300 hurdles (47.23) and long jump (17 feet, 10½ inches), Te’Ajia Taylor in the 400 (1:01.14), D’Ondrea Holley in the high jump (5-4), Addison King in the pole vault (9-6) and their 4x400 relay team (4:09.08).
Picking up wins for the Wildcats were Kedrick Freeman in the 400 (52.24), Chuey Hernandez in the 800 (1:57.41) and their relay teams in the 4x100 (43.04) and 4x400 (3:29.35).
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Leopards outlast Chaps in slugfest
MIDLAND — Temple College rebounded from a 10-run loss 24 hours prior with a rousing 16-9 victory over Midland in non-conference action Saturday.
The Leopards (10-8) and Chaparrals combined for 30 hits — 12 for extra bases, including five home runs — one day after Midland topped TC 14-4.
“It was a lot better today. After a rough one it was good to see the guys get after it, bounce back and find a way to win,” Temple coach Craig McMurtry said.
Max Puls, Cole Payne and Robert Shaw each popped home runs for the Leopards, who scored three or more runs in four of the nine innings. Blake Bolgiano entered in the fifth frame and picked up the win, moving to 2-2 on the mound this season.
Temple now shifts its attention to Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play, which begins Wednesday with a doubleheader at Hill.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Belhaven blasts UMHB
BELTON — Belhaven had three home runs among its 13 hits and stormed to a 15-5 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor that lasted only eight innings Saturday.
UMHB starting pitcher Alex Palczewski (1-1) gave up four runs without recording an out in the first inning before being lifted, and relievers Trevor Ripke, Ross Baer, Anthony Tovar and Russell Vadala didn’t fare any better against the Blazers (5-7, 3-3 American Southwest Conference).
Malek Bolin and Daylon Nebgen homered for the Crusaders (5-5, 2-4), who hit the road Friday for a three-game series against LeTourneau in Longview.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Temple College splits conference doubleheader
DENISON — Grayson rallied for one victory and Temple College did the same for another, and the teams split a Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
Grayson scored all 10 of its runs in the final three innings for a 10-6 triumph in Game 1 before TC (15-9, 3-1) charged back from an early five-run deficit for a 17-9 nod in Game 2.
Alexis Hamilton went 1-1 in the circle for the Lady Leopards. Rogers product Kylia Huhman had two home runs and two doubles to aid Temple’s offensive surge in the nightcap.
TC returns to action at Cisco on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UMHB beats Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. — Avery Kelly hit a two-run homer, Izzy Gutierrez had a pair of doubles as part of her 3-for-3 performance, and Mary Hardin-Baylor knocked off Belhaven 8-4 on Saturday.
Kat Reed (3-2) went the distance in the circle for UMHB (8-2, 5-1 American Southwest Conference), limiting the Blazers (6-3, 4-2) to seven hits and two walks while striking out six.
The Crusaders are in action again at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a non-conference game against Southwestern in Georgetown.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Wildcats slip past Kangaroos
KILLEEN — The Temple Wildcats needed just one goal to secure another District 12-6A victory Friday night, as Angel Medrano’s score was enough to bypass the Killeen Kangaroos, 1-0.
Medrano’s goal was assisted by Luis Rojas, who helped Temple improve to 11-5-3 overall and 6-4-2 in district. The Wildcats are in fifth place in 12-6A with four regular-season games remaining.
Temple hosts Killeen Ellison on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Cruz, Diaz propel Temple girls past Killeen
Arianna Cruz scored two goals and Emily Diaz added another to help the Temple Lady Wildcats beat the Killeen Lady Kangaroos 3-2 on Friday night in a District 12-6A clash at Wildcat Stadium.
Cruz opened the scoring in the 35th minute and Diaz found the back of the net with a minute before halftime to give Temple a 2-0 lead at the break. Cruz made it 3-0 in the 59th minute and Killeen added goals in the 61st and 73rd minutes.
Temple improved to 7-9-2 overall and 7-3-2 in district. The Lady Wildcats are in fourth place with four regular-season games left.
Temple travels to Killeen Ellison on Tuesday.