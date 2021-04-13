BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Belton 14, Bryan 0 (5)

Bryan 000 00 — 0 0 1

Belton 0(10)4 0x — 14 13 0

Ruiz, Sanchez (2), Crawford (4) and Russ. Shadrick and Babcock. W—Shadrick. L—Ruiz. HR—B: Johnson. 2B—B: Johnson, Bain.

Records — Bryan 9-12, 3-6; Belton 18-3-1, 8-1.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 9, Florence 0

Florence 000 000 0 — 0 0 1

Rogers 010 026 x — 9 9 1

Herring, Carlile (6), Giddens (6) and Haffelder. Guzman, Dolgener (4) and Hoelscher. W—Dolgener. L—Herring. 3B—R: Cook, Guzman. 2B—R: Williams, Jones.

Records — Florence NA, 0-8; Rogers 14-7, 7-1.

DISTRICT 27-2A

Holland 10, Granger 5

Holland 000 801 1 — 10 12 3

Granger 001 001 3 — 5 5 9

Pursche and Botts. Tucker and Cantwell. W—Pursche. L—Tucker. 2B—H: Pursche 2, Tomasek; G: Gaida.

Records — Holland 18-6, 7-1; Granger 3-13, 3-7.

SOFTBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 12-6A

Belton 7, Temple 3

Temple 110 000 1 — 3 6 3

Belton 101 050 x — 7 9 2

Frausto and Hill. Jordan and Nunes. W—Jordan. L—Frausto. 2B—B: Nunes.

Records — Temple 9-20, 2-9; Belton 10-10, 7-4.

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 14, Florence 1 (5)

Florence 100 00 — 1 2 3

Rogers 346 1x — 14 17 1

Carranco and Salazer. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Carranco. HR—R: Alonzo, Watson. 2B—R: Matamoros, Mucha, Alonzo.

Records — Florence NA; Rogers 14-5, 8-2.

Other Scores

Lake Belton 7, Taylor 2

Gatesville 5, Whitney 4