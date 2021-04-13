BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 14, Bryan 0 (5)
Bryan 000 00 — 0 0 1
Belton 0(10)4 0x — 14 13 0
Ruiz, Sanchez (2), Crawford (4) and Russ. Shadrick and Babcock. W—Shadrick. L—Ruiz. HR—B: Johnson. 2B—B: Johnson, Bain.
Records — Bryan 9-12, 3-6; Belton 18-3-1, 8-1.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 9, Florence 0
Florence 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Rogers 010 026 x — 9 9 1
Herring, Carlile (6), Giddens (6) and Haffelder. Guzman, Dolgener (4) and Hoelscher. W—Dolgener. L—Herring. 3B—R: Cook, Guzman. 2B—R: Williams, Jones.
Records — Florence NA, 0-8; Rogers 14-7, 7-1.
DISTRICT 27-2A
Holland 10, Granger 5
Holland 000 801 1 — 10 12 3
Granger 001 001 3 — 5 5 9
Pursche and Botts. Tucker and Cantwell. W—Pursche. L—Tucker. 2B—H: Pursche 2, Tomasek; G: Gaida.
Records — Holland 18-6, 7-1; Granger 3-13, 3-7.
SOFTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 12-6A
Belton 7, Temple 3
Temple 110 000 1 — 3 6 3
Belton 101 050 x — 7 9 2
Frausto and Hill. Jordan and Nunes. W—Jordan. L—Frausto. 2B—B: Nunes.
Records — Temple 9-20, 2-9; Belton 10-10, 7-4.
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 14, Florence 1 (5)
Florence 100 00 — 1 2 3
Rogers 346 1x — 14 17 1
Carranco and Salazer. Mucha and Borgeson. W—Mucha. L—Carranco. HR—R: Alonzo, Watson. 2B—R: Matamoros, Mucha, Alonzo.
Records — Florence NA; Rogers 14-5, 8-2.
Other Scores
Lake Belton 7, Taylor 2
Gatesville 5, Whitney 4