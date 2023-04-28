CALDWELL — Lake Belton is accustomed to playoff softball. The Lady Broncos, who made deep runs in each of the last two years in Class 4A, have prepared since early spring for this time of year.
They were forced to wait a tad longer Friday.
As their Class 5A Region III bi-district playoff against Brenham continued to grow more tense while each scoreless inning passed, Mother Nature put a kink in both teams’ plans as they entered the bottom of the sixth inning deadlocked 0-0 at Caldwell High School.
Shortly after the Cubettes’ Della Jasinski got out of a jam with two on and no outs in the top of the sixth, the best-of-3 series opener was delayed because of lightning by a storm the programs tried to outrace by bumping up the original start time by 3 hours.
It was no matter. Game 1 officially was postponed to resume at noon today with Game 2 to follow back at Caldwell. Game 3, if needed, is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday in Caldwell.
The teams nearly made it through the seven-inning threshold in Game 1, though they were just as close to settling things as they were when they started.
That was thanks to the gutsy pitching of Jasinski and her counterpart Shelby Schultz of Lake Belton (28-4), each of whom continued to turn away opposing hitters as the squads mounted more threats as the game churned along.
Just before Jasinski retired three straight following Casey Schultz’s leadoff sixth-inning single — her second of the game — and an intentional walk of Madison Lux, it was Shelby Schultz who shut down Brenham’s attempted rally in the fifth when she got Avery Maurer swinging on a changeup for the final out to keep courtesy runner Nevaeh Holmes (inserted after Stella Landry’s single) and McKenzie Tiemann (walk) on the base paths.
It made for two of the four runners Brenham (24-11) left on (three in scoring position) and gave Shelby Schultz her 12th strikeout. The junior hurler sat down the first eight batters she saw, five of which were on whiffs, before Tiemann’s seeing-eye single just found room through the left side with two outs in the third.
Halle Scheel then struck an infield single that glanced off Shelby Schultz in the circle to start the fourth and stole second and third base as Schultz fanned the Cubettes’ next three batters to silence the threat. Brenham, playing as the home team, had three hits — all singles — four steals and drew one walk through five innings worth of plate appearances when play was halted.
Lake Belton, meanwhile, got at least one runner on in each inning but all seven were left stranded by Jasinski, who — like Shelby Schultz — kept hitters off balance with a mix of movement and changing speeds.
Casey Schultz lined a hard shot up the middle for Lake’s first hit in the first and cleanup hitter Lux followed with another barreled-up liner after working the count full, but Brenham third baseman Annie Beckendorf was there to snare it for the final out.
Angie DeLeon (hit by pitch) then was left stranded in the second and Shelby Schultz (walk) remained onboard in the third as the Lady Broncos managed two hits and four walks off Jasinski, who fanned 11 through six innings.
Like Brenham did in its half of the fourth, Lake had its best scoring chance to that point in the top of the frame after Lux led off with a walk, advanced on Alexis Ortiz’s sacrifice bunt then took third on a wild pitch.
But Jasinski got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat as three of the Lady Broncos’ runners were left in scoring position.