Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston wasn’t sure how his team might respond to the hour-late start to Tuesday’s non-district game against Austin Navarro.
Following the 38-point victory, Johnston looked down at the scorebook after tallying up the statistics and said, “I’ll take that.”
Devin Gossett, Leonard King and Easton Hammond each scored in double figures for the Broncos, who feasted on Vikings turnovers and bounced around between transition layups and 3-pointers for a 72-34 victory inside Bronco Gym, where the opening tip was delayed for an hour from its original 7:30 p.m. start because of transportation issues.
“I was really nervous with the way we were going to come out because we got out of school at 4:25. I was already nervous about them being here that long … and how we would handle that long gap,” Johnston said. “I’m really proud about the way they came out and played. It was a little slow at first but once we finally got the rhythm, we got out and ran, and that really is our goal.
“We want to run, look for that extra guy, less dribble and more passing. Our motto is ‘Be a good teammate.’”
That happened to be reflected in the final numbers as all nine Broncos (2-0) posted at least three points. Gossett finished with a game-high 17, King added 11 and Hammond 10. Lake Belton shot 29-of-58 from the floor, including eight 3s.
Selman Bridges chipped in eight points, and Daud Khan and Chris Jarrett each had seven for the Broncos.
Chris Tombe paced the Vikings (0-1) with 16 points, 14 of those in the second half.
The Broncos fell behind 3-0 and made a pair of free throws during the opening 3 minutes before Javeon Wilcox’s one-handed runner in the lane counted as Lake Belton’s first make from the floor at 5:05. That’s about when the Broncos took control for good. Hammond added a bucket and Khan turned in a three-point play to boost Lake Belton in front 9-3, and the Broncos closed the first quarter with an 11-5 run for a 20-8 advantage.
Lake Belton made just four baskets in the second quarter, however, those were all 3s and the lead expanded to 34-17 by the break.
Hammond’s block on one end and 3-pointer on the other on the first sequence of the third quarter put the Broncos up 37-17. They never led by less than 20 the rest of the way and closed the third with a 55-26 buffer.
Lake Belton outscored Navarro 17-8 during the fourth when the cushion inflated to as much as 43 after Micah Hudson’s putback.