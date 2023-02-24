BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s bid to win the American Southwest Conference tournament title on its home floor for a second straight year came to a crashing halt Friday night, when fourth-seeded Hardin-Simmons took advantage of the Crusaders’ cold shooting to stun top-seeded UMHB 78-71 in a semifinal at Mayborn Campus Center.
UMHB head coach Clif Carroll said on the eve of the event that he was confident in his 17th-ranked team’s chances of landing an at-large bid for the NCAA Division III Tournament, and the Crusaders will have to hope their coach’s confidence proves true if they want a chance to match or better their run to last year’s Elite Eight.
UMHB (21-5) trailed by 19 points with 10:22 remaining before using an 18-6 run to cut the gap to seven at the 5:39 mark. The Crusaders got within five on Josiah Johnson’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left before the Cowboys stemmed the tide.
Hardin-Simmons (19-8), which got a game-high 26 points from Steven Quinn, advanced to face fourth-seeded East Texas Baptist in the championship game at 6 p.m. today. Will Bartoszek and Jamison Bosch added 14 points apiece for the Cowboys.
Johnson scored 16 points, and Ty Prince had 13 for the Crusaders, who were shooting less than 30 percent midway through the second half and finished 24-of-74 (32.4 percent).
UMHB led only twice for a total of 31 seconds during a first half in which it was just 13-of-41 (31.7 percent) from the floor. On the other end, HSU shot 44.1 percent (15-of-34) but never led by more than six points.
The Cowboys were up by five only 2 minutes in, and the Crusaders took their only leads on Johnson’s 3-pointer at the 13:06 mark and his driving bucket 30 seconds later.
Hardin-Simmons used five 3s and the production of leading scorer Quinn — a senior who came in averaging 21.9 points per game and was 6-of-10 from the floor in the first half for 13 points — to carry a 36-30 advantage into intermission.
The Cowboys surged coming out
of halftime, outscoring the Crusaders 15-4 in the first 5½ minutes of the second half, and UMHB didn’t get within single digits until less than 6 minutes remained.
East Texas Baptist 74,
Texas-Dallas 71
After the teams split their regular-season series, fourth-seeded East Texas Baptist knocked off No. 2 seed Texas-Dallas in the rubber match to advance to today’s championship game.
The Tigers (22-5) were in control throughout but never buried the Comets (20-6).
UT-Dallas, whose only lead came when it scored the first basket of the game, chipped away at its deficit and had a chance to tie it with 1:01 remaining but Kyle Poerschke made only one of two free throws. Darry Moore’s driving bucket on the other end gave ETBU a 70-67 edge with 51 seconds to go, and the Tigers sealed it at the foul line.
Moore finished with a game-high 22 points for ETBU, which scored 34 of its points in the paint in a matchup of two of the league’s tallest teams. Kevin Charles added 17 points, Aaron Gregg had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Ryan Elzy also had 11 points.
Hunter Stevens scored 17 points for the Comets, who got 14 apiece from Poerschke and Donovan Souter.
ETBU held a 43-38 lead after a first half in which the teams combined to shoot 52.6 percent (10-of-19) from 3-point range.
WOMEN
East Texas Baptist 68,
UMHB 66, OT
In the semifinals of the women’s ASC tournament in Abilene, second-seeded East Texas Baptist put together an 11-2 run over the final 3 minutes of regulation and held off No. 3 seed Mary Hardin-Baylor in overtime to advance to today’s championship game.
UMHB (19-8) led 55-46 with 3 minutes to go in the fourth quarter but didn’t score again until Lauren Baker’s layup with 3 seconds left gave the Lady Crusaders a 57-55 lead. Mollie Dittmar’s putback at the buzzer tied it for the Tigers (20-6) and forced overtime.
Baker’s 3-pointer put UMHB ahead early in the extra session, and a 3 by Kenna Gibson gave the Lady Crusaders a 65-63 edge with 1:25 remaining.
ETBU scored the next five points — all by Jade Goynes — and Baker’s 3-point attempt in the final second bounced off the rim.
Goynes finished with 16 points, Dittmar with 13, and Bridget Upton with 10 for the Tigers, who will face No. 4 seed Texas-Dallas (17-9) or top-seeded Hardin-Simmons (23-2) in the title game.
Baker had a game-high 20 points, and Rosborough added 14 for UMHB.
ETBU, which swept the teams’ regular-season meetings, led 10-2 midway through the first quarter before UMHB began to surge. Rosborough and Baker accounted for the first 18 points for the Lady Crusaders, who closed the period on a 10-2 run and moved out front by as many 13 with 3:21 left in the opening half before settling for a 31-22 lead at the break.