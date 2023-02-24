UMHB men

Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

UMHB’s Nathan Stolz looks for a shot against Hardin-Simmons’ Austin Brewer in the Crusaders’ loss Friday at Mayborn Campus Center.

BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s bid to win the American Southwest Conference tournament title on its home floor for a second straight year came to a crashing halt Friday night, when fourth-seeded Hardin-Simmons took advantage of the Crusaders’ cold shooting to stun top-seeded UMHB 78-71 in a semifinal at Mayborn Campus Center.

