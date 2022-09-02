Holland 40
Valley Mills 14
HOLLAND — Ryan Steglich’s 47-yard run in the second quarter started a 32-0 run for the Holland Hornets (1-1) as they downed the Valley Mills Eagles (0-2).
Desi Cantu scored three touchdowns for the Hornets, and Steglich rushed for 135 yards on 20 carries to lead the way. Jose Arzola added a 69-yard TD run for Holland.
Valley Mills scored first with a 2-yard run by Joe Taylor, before Cantu countered with a 5-yard TD run. Holland took the lead when a mishandled snap for the extra-point kick resulted in a Brady Cole pass to Christian Michalek.
Valley Mills retook the lead with 4 seconds left in the first quarter on a 12-yard pass from Cason Johnson to Brady Whitlock. After that, it was all Hornets as they amassed 340 yards rushing on 46 carries while holding the Eagles to just 70 yards rushing on 37 attempts.
HOLLAND 40, VALLEY MILLS 14
Valley Mills 14 0 0 0 — 14
Holland 8 21 8 3 — 40
VM — Joe Taylor 2 run (kick failed)
Hol — Desi Cantu 5 run (Brody Cole pass to Christian Michalek)
VM — Brady Whitlock 12 pass from Cason Johnson (Johnson run)
Hol — Ryan Steglich 47 run (Jose Arzola kick)
Hol — Arzola 69 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cantu 8 run (Arzola kick)
Hol — Cantu 1 run (pass failed)
Hol — Safety; ball snapped out of end zone
Hol — Arzola 26 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
VM Hol
First downs 9 13
Rushes-yards 37-70 46-340
Passing yards 129 87
Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-22-1 6-12-0
Punts-average 7-35 3-39
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 14-98 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Valley Mills: Taylor 21-54, Johnson 15-15, Thomas Perez 1-1; Holland: Steglich 20-135, Arzola 4-76, Cantu 6-38, Patrick Coats 8-62, Javier Hernandez 6-29, Gavin Cruz 1-1, Cole 1-4.
PASSING — Valley Mills: Johnson 11-21-1-129, Taylor 0-1-0-0; Holland: Cantu 6-11-0-87, Cole 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Valley Mills: Whitlock 5-43, Damon Pierce 4-62, Pecos Dutschmann 2-24; Holland: Michalek 1-40, Coats 2-27, Arzola 1-11, Trey Grinnan 2-9.
— Reported by Jill Marwitz
CTCS 27
Dallas Shelton 14
DALLAS — The Central Texas Christian Lions (2-0) “ground” out a victory over the Dallas Shelton Chargers (1-1).
CTCS outgained Shelton by 311 yards rushing, holding the Chargers to just 4 yards on 17 attempts. The Lions were led by Ethan Allerkamp’s three touchdowns on runs of 8, 12 and 40 yards. He finished with 224 yards rushing on 24 carries.
Shelton’s success came through the air, with Zack Robison starting the scoring with an 18-yard TD pass to Hansen Graham before Allerkamp’s three TD runs.
Robison connected with Ryan Wierzbicki to close the margin to 21-14 in the fourth quarter.
CTCS’ Reagan Ragsdale put the game out of reach with a 35-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. He finished with 89 yards rushing on nine carries and added three catches for 26 yards. Ragsdale also had two sacks.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 27,
DALLAS SHELTON 14
CTCS 0 7 7 13 — 27
Shelton 0 7 0 7 — 14
She — Hansen Graham 18 pass from Zack Robison (Clay Brandenburg kick)
CTCS — Ethan Allerkamp 8 run (Luke Chiles kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 12 run (Chiles kick)
CTCS — Allerkamp 40 run (Chiles kick)
She — Ryan Wierzbicki 5 pass from Robison (Brandenburg kick)
CTCS — Reagan Ragsdale 35 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS She
First downs 21 21
Rushes-yards 35-315 17-4
Passing yards 92 207
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-10-0 19-33-0
Punts-average 2-32.5 2-46.5
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-44 8-62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Allerkamp 24-224, Ragsdale 9-89; Shelton: Jacob Wood 7-18, Robison 9-(-14).
PASSING — CTCS: Cooper Smith 7-9-0-77, Chiles 1-1-0-15; Shelton: Robison 19-33-0-221.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Ragsdale 3-26, Ethan Allerkamp 1-39, Tristan Eanes 1-15, Evan Allerkamp 2-13; Shelton: Taylor Ogden 7-128, Owen Myers 6-26, Graham 2-21, Wierzbicki 3-17.
Taylor 49
Rockdale 41
ROCKDALE — The Taylor Ducks (1-1) churned out 528 total yards and held off the Rockdale Tigers (1-1).
Rockdale totaled 488 yards, including Blaydn Barcak’s 198 yards passing and 151 rushing, but couldn’t come all the way back from a 34-14 deficit.
Barcak threw touchdown passes to Robert Owens, De’Andre Stephens and Riley Spears, and the Tigers quarterback ran for two scores. Kemar Spencer added 80 yards rushing for the Rockdale, and Owens finished with four catches for 85 yards.
TAYLOR 49, ROCKDALE 41
Taylor 20 14 7 8 — 49
Rockdale 14 6 14 7 — 41
Roc — Robert Owens 32 pass from Blayden Barcak (Daniel Romero kick)
Roc — De’Andre Stephens 36 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Roc — Zeke Castro 8 run (run failed)
Roc — Barcak 8 run (Romero kick)
Roc — Riley Spears 22 pass from Barcak (Romero kick)
Roc — Barcak 37 run (Romero kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Tay Roc
First downs 26 29
Rushes-yards 42-359 48-290
Passing yards 169 198
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-21-0 10-22-0
Punts-average 2-30.5 1-(-6)
Fumbles-lost 0 1-1
Penalties-yards 12-105 6-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Taylor: Andrias Fisher 24-241, Josh Mikulencak 9-74, Jarvis Anderson 3-29, Ryan Valdez 4-13, William Curtis 2-2; Rockdale: Barcak 23-151, Spencer 17-80, Castro 5-37, Owens 3-22.
PASSING — Taylor: Valdez 8-11-0-93, Mikulencak 4-10-0-76; Rockdale: Barcak 10-22-0-198.
RECEIVING — Taylor: Anderson 6-65, Fisher 2-54, Richardson 1-30, Cobb 1-13, Devin Valdez 1-5, Ryan Valdez 1-2; Rockdale: Owens 4-85, Stephens 1-36, Tim Grice 2-35, Spears 2-23, Erik Shephard 1-19.
(Note: This roundup will be updated as statistics from other games become available.)