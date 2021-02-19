The University Interscholastic League, the state’s governing body over high school athletics, released Friday updated girls and boys basketball playoff timelines in response to the hazardous winter weather that caused major power outages and more hardships across Texas over the past week.
Playoff round certification deadlines, meaning the window in which specific games in each round can be played, have been adjusted to allow all games to be played. However, because of the weather interruptions, teams that advance will have to finish three rounds in a week’s span — and possibly on consecutive days.
For instance, the Temple Tem-Cats’ Class 6A bi-district playoff versus Cedar Hill that was originally scheduled for Feb. 12 and then postponed to Feb. 13 is currently set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Corsicana. The team that wins will need to play its area-round contest Monday or Tuesday next week, a third-round game Wednesday or Thursday and a regional semifinal Friday or Saturday.
Local girls playoff teams including Lake Belton, Salado, Academy, Rogers, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud-Lott, Jarrell, Gatesville, Harker Heights, Killeen Ellison and Killeen Shoemaker also have been affected.
Lake Belton, Rosebud-Lott, Gatesville, Jarrell and the three KISD schools will play their first-round games this weekend. The others completed bi-district rounds prior to the pause.
The girls state championship tournament is now scheduled for March 10-11 in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
Tem-Cats head coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose team has won four in a row going into its postseason run, said Temple hasn’t practiced since a shootaround last Saturday before its game was postponed for the week. LeBlanc said the Tem-Cats hope to gather Friday, if roads are clear enough.
“We had a couple kids without power and things like that, but for the most part they’ve been OK,” LeBlanc said. “Like we’ve talked about all along, we just have to go play. It’s about that mentality part now. It’s more mental than physical.”
Meanwhile, on the boys side, some districts, including 12-6A, still have regular-season games to wrap up. Temple head coach Michael Thomas and Belton coach Jason Fossett on Friday afternoon said the tentative plan is to hold the remaining games at 1 p.m. Saturday. Temple is scheduled to host Ellison and Belton is slated to host Harker Heights.
District-champ Ellison, Heights, Bryan and Belton have locked up playoff spots, but some seeding could shift depending on results from today.
The updated boys bi-district round certification deadline is now Saturday through Tuesday, followed by area-round games Feb. 24-25 and the regional quarterfinals Feb. 26-27.
The boys state tournament in March 12-13.
More info can be found at uil.org.