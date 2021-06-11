BELTON — The sixth annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Super Centex Victory Bowl baseball game featured plenty of scoring, which came early and often Friday night. While both squads found themselves with the lead at various points in the contest, it was the Red team that left Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field with a 12-10 win over the Blue team in a game that concluded a week filled with fellowship and good times for the 35 players from 27 Central Texas high schools.
Temple’s Isaiah Fach went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer to lead Red. Belton’s Scotty Gurnett and Ben Jones combined to go 2-for-5 with three RBIs, and Harker Heights’ Austin Mitchell hit two doubles and drove in a pair of runs.
Temple’s Aaron Wagaman pitched two innings and struck out two.
For the Blue team, Salado’s Dillon McDaniel went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, and Rogers’ Jayce Jones hit a double and drove in a run.
After pandemic precautions and safety protocols forced last year’s contest to be played in the afternoon, the game returned to an evening start time and finished under the lights. McDaniel opened the scoring with a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch in to give Blue a 3-0 lead in the second. Fach’s two-run blast for Red came in the bottom of the frame before Blue responded with a two-run single off the bat of Hewitt Midway’s Cortlan Castle that made it 5-2.
Another two-run homer from McGregor’s Landon Patterson pulled Red within 5-4, and Gurnett’s single to left field scored a pair and moved Red in front at 6-5 through three. Red opened up a four-run lead in the fourth thanks to an error that plated Crawford’s Carter Hooser, and Mitchell’s two-run double that made it 9-5.
Not to be outdone, Blue responded with four runs in the fifth to tie it. McDaniel hit an RBI single, Jones drew a bases-loaded walk and Jackson’s single to left field drove in two.
Red added two runs in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead as Riesel’s Chip Conner hit an RBI single and Abbott’s Kadyn Johnson scored on a wild pitch to make it 11-9 entering the sixth. Hewitt Midway’s Logan Mercer drove in a run with a groundout to first base to inch the Blue team closer at 11-10 in the top of the sixth, but Red got a run on a double by Jones to make it 12-10 entering the seventh.
Copperas Cove’s Russel Cochran walked the leadoff batter to start the seventh but came back with three straight strikeouts to seal the victory for the boys in red.