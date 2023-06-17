Chad President got up at 5 a.m. and already put in a productive day at work, which was sandwiched between about an hour’s worth of round trip commute.
But with a Red Bull energy drink close by and a gleam in his eye, the former Temple Wildcats quarterback couldn’t wait to head to Sammons Golf Course — a heat index of 108 degrees be darned — to continue to fine-tune his latest athletic endeavor.
“I’ve been serious about (golf) for about a year now. So, I’m out there almost every day practicing, trying to get better. It kind of feels like a mini-vacation,” said President, who also finds creative space within writing and producing music. “If I’m not playing with friends, I’m out there by myself, kind of like a mental-health thing. I like what the sport brings. It’s competition within yourself.
“And I have a good hookup here at Sammons.”
Indeed, things are good back in the town in which he used to electrify the Wildcats faithful on Friday nights.
Best of all, though, about living in Temple for the first time since leaving for the University of Tulsa in early 2015, is that President is present, fully engaged in his soon-to-be 8-year-old daughter’s life while progressing down a coaching path he envisioned as a teenager.
“It’s a blessing. I get to be around more. She dances, does basketball, got into soccer in the last couple of years, and this is her first year running track,” said President, who, at 26 was hired in February as Hewitt Midway’s offensive coordinator. His office is about 30 minutes from Temple.
“The biggest challenge for me, day to day, is trying to be the perfect father. I know I’ll never be, but I will try, and that’s what pushes me,” he added. “Now that I’m back closer, I feel happy, energetic — just more complete being around (my daughter), my dad, mom, brothers and sisters. Having that family aspect again as I go through this transition of trying to be a head coach has been good.
“Back in the day, I was a standoff guy. I was to myself, basically. People really didn’t know me, which it’s different now. I’m starting to open up now and share my experiences. So, it’s just been good.”
When considering Temple’s rich football history — the program is one win shy of 800 — President’s prowess from 2011-14 rarely is left out when discussions involve Wildcats lore.
His name alone conjures up fond memories. Just consider President’s senior season in 2014. It is often regarded as one of the best ever, not because of the 2,603 yards and 25 touchdowns passing and 934 yards and 12 TDs rushing, but because all of that helped lead Temple back to a state championship game for the first time in 22 years.
More than 40,000 spectators watched the Wildcats battle Aledo in the Class 5A Division I finale to the very end before falling just short of the title in a 49-45 classic.
“I feel so much older than I actually am because I kind of have always been an old soul,” President said. “I haven’t watched the game for a while now but it is crazy to sit back and think that we were 48, 49 seconds away from winning it.”
A lot happened since then — in a hurry.
Over the course of the next five days following the loss, President switched his collegiate commitment from Baylor to Tulsa. He graduated high school early and headed to Oklahoma. Shortly after arriving, he learned he was going to be a dad.
“It took me a while to figure out how to handle it. I didn’t tell my parents for a couple months. Not because I was embarrassed but I just didn’t know at the time how to approach it or handle it. I was 18, and I was away in Tulsa,” President said. “But being away was always the missing piece. I knew she was in good hands. But not being there led to things that were me trying to fill a void of what I was missing.”
His most productive season for the Golden Hurricane was in 2017 when he played in 12 games, starting six, and completed 83-of-157 passes for 921 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 429 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and nine scores.
Injuries caught up with President the following season, and by November 2018, he announced that he was stepping away as a player. A difficult decision, yes, but one President felt comfortable and content making.
“I had a lot of injuries that held me back physically, as well as mentally at times. But I wouldn’t go back and change it. That I went through that adversity has made me mature a lot and prepared me for what life is now,” President said. “I gave it my all the best I could every day, so it was kind of easy for me to step away because I knew what I was going to do and I had a plan for it. And that next step in life, you have to approach it and attack it. You can’t worry about the past.”
President really didn’t have time to ponder what-ifs anyway. About three months later, during his last semester at Tulsa, he received a call. The familiar voice on the other line had a proposal straight out of the career playbook.
It was Mike Spradlin, Temple’s former head coach (2011-15), who had unretired and was forming his coaching staff at Rockwall-Heath.
“People used to ask all the time, ‘Do you want to go to the (NFL)?’ It really wasn’t a dream of mine. If it came, it came. If it didn’t, it didn’t. I really didn’t want to put all the eggs in one basket. I knew that I wanted to coach, probably since I was 13. That was always the dream.
“Coach Spradlin called and offered me a job. I got certified the fastest anybody has gotten certified,” President added with a laugh. “I was ready to go as soon as I graduated. I walked across the stage, grabbed a U-Haul and moved.”
Originally hired as a receivers coach, he ended up as the quarterbacks coach his first season with the Hawks in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 — when Rockwall-Heath and Temple happened to clash in consecutive area-round playoff games — President was the co-offensive coordinator before having that position to himself in 2022.
At Midway, he joins head coach Shane Anderson, who is entering his third year with the Panthers.
“It’s been good. I like being back in the area,” President said. “Went through spring ball, installed the base of the offense, had to bring in a couple coaches. Working for Coach Anderson has been great, and there’s a good admin there. It’s a good spot to be.”
President is just as diligent as a coach as he was a player, calling himself a film junkie. But his role isn’t just about the Xs and Os. It’s much more than that. He wants to be a positive example for student-athletes and provide them stability, much like the many former coaches he referenced by name in rapid succession did for him.
“I am very passionate about it. I’m still growing and learning. I’m not stuck in my own way yet,” he said. “I’ve been exposed to a lot of good coaches. The first coach I had was my dad, who coached our Pee Wee team. I’ve tried to take something from each one and put my own twist to it, or do it the same way they did it for me because that’s how I learned. And they are the guys who showed me the way. Just give back what everybody gave to me.”
President said being in the moment is the most important, another message he tries to convey to his players in this fast-paced, me-first, instant-access world. He strives to be authentic and preaches accountability. Getting high school players to understand their responsibilities on and off the field and the long-lasting importance of handling their business in the correct manner also is high on his list as a leader.
“I think it’s important just to do it the right way. You can’t act like you’re doing it the right way and behind closed doors, you’re not. Or, you’re not who you say you are,” President said. “I think one thing that’s missing when it comes to mentoring kids — keeping it realistic with them. There’s a 1 percent chance you’re going to make it, and you have to have something in your back pocket. If you don’t, you’re going to keep chasing it and chasing it, and then you’ll look up at like 26 and it’s like ‘Dang, what do I do now?’”
President certainly isn’t in a rush to find out what’s next in his career because he’s excited to see what the Panthers — District 12-6A opponents of Temple — can do in 2023.
He’s in the midst of a goal achieved.
He is a coach.
As for years down the road, though, no sideline is off the table.
“The college thing, for me, has to be with the right people. I’m not going to jump into the college ranks just to say I’m a college coach,” he said. “For me personally, as a coach, a big dream of mine would be to be the head coach at Temple, obviously — just coming back home and being able to relate to every kid. I’ve lived on the north, the east. I’ve lived on the west, the south. Being from here and being able to relate to those kids and to get them to buy in would be fun, and a challenge.
“But you never know. Whatever comes my way, I’ll analyze it.”