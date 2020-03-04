LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Academy ISD announced Wednesday night at its Board of Trustees meeting the hiring of Chris Lancaster as the high school’s next football head coach.
Lancaster, who has 30 years of coaching experience across the high school and collegiate levels, will vacate his current post as Troy’s offensive coordinator to replace Paul Williams after his two seasons as the Bees’ head coach.
“Our athletic program and community are going to like what they get with Coach Lancaster. We have extreme confidence in Lancaster’s ability to relate well and communicate with our players and staff,” Academy athletic director Jared Hunt said in a news release. “He understands our mission and vision, and the critical components to establish a culture of family and student-athlete success on and off the field. We are excited to add Chris and his wife Amy to Academy ISD.”
As well as his stint with Troy, Lancaster’s local ties also include his time as athletic director and head coach at Bruceville-Eddy from 2009-13.
“Academy ISD is honored and proud to have Coach Chris Lancaster as our head football coach,” Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan said in the release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and energy to the Bumblebee athletic program. We are ecstatic that Coach Lancaster wants to be a part of what is going on in the district and we look forward to his leadership and the example he will be for all of our student-athletes.”