Last year, Joel Aguilar was an alternate on the outside looking in at the UIL wrestling state championships. He wanted to be on the mat. Instead, he was in the stands, gazing down, envisioning his chance, storing up the emotions and formulating a plan.
“I just watched people wrestling there. It was kind of heartbreaking to see,” Aguilar said. “I even watched the finals. That’s what kind of pushed me, remembering that.”
Twelve months later — many of the days gone by spent elevating his effort, mental and physical training, and commitment — Aguilar is set to become Temple’s first wrestler in the program’s five-year history to go toe-to-toe in a state match when he faces Arlington Martin’s Nicholas Zamora in the 138-pound division of the Class 6A championships Friday inside Berry Center in Cypress.
“Right now, it’s kind of excitement. I’m sure I’ll be nervous when I’m there, but you just have to block that out,” said Aguilar, a junior who guaranteed his spot in the bracket by finishing third last Saturday at the 6A Region IV meet in which he bounced back from a quarterfinal loss with four straight wins through the consolation bracket, including a 9-7 decision against Leander Vandegrift’s Logan Silvas to clinch his state berth.
Aguilar, an A/B honor roll student with a 40-6 record this season, was born and raised in Illinois, where his stepdad decided the adolescent Aguilar, who admitted to being a bit of a troublemaker back then, needed an extra dose of discipline.
Unlike soccer and basketball, sports Aguilar tried first, wrestling took its hold.
“I was just kind of winning and naturally kind of good at it,” Aguilar said. “I was beating other kids who had been wrestling longer.”
The family moved to Temple prior to Aguilar’s freshman season, he joined the wrestling team led by head coach Deryl Clark and steadily made his way to the state stage.
“He’s never lost a match to anyone ranked lower than eighth,” Clark said, lauding Aguilar’s willingness to put in the extra work during the offseason — including trips to Heart and Pride Wrestling Club in Leander — that raised his level to team-captain status.
“In the beginning of the year, we were deciding who the team captain was going to be. We have really good wrestlers, and I just sat back and had to say, ‘Who wants to be that wrestler?’ I was watching practice one day and they all kind of watched him, what he was doing. The kids started to try to copy him and he would walk over and instruct them. He started leading them without knowing it. And I was like, there’s our captain right there,” Clark said.
“That’s that leadership you can’t coach or ask for. That’s inside. That’s the drive to want to help others but also make yourself better.”
Aguilar, who is polite and soft-spoken when he isn’t engaged in trying to outsmart and take down an opponent, has four tournament titles and two runner-up finishes this season. He’ll head into the state tournament as the No. 12-ranked wrestler at 138. Temple’s David Maxson, who finished fifth at the regional meet last week, also will make the trip south as an alternate at 106 pounds.
“When (football coach and athletic director Scott) Stewart asked me what my goals were when we were trying to build this program, I said in five years we’ll be at state. Sure enough, we’re here,” Clark said. “We came so close to having more.
“If we don’t place this year, our new goal will be to place next year. We’ve set a goal every year and every year we’ve been together, we’ve broken that goal. Now we’re just trying to go higher.”
Regional champion Eagles
Salado coach Nate Carman tweeted about what sat in front of Keagan Sieracki and London Woods.
“They are the first Salado Eagles with an opportunity to become a regional champion,” he wrote last Friday.
Twenty-four hours later, they were indeed regional champions. Sieracki, a freshman with a 44-2 record, won the 106-poind championship at the 5A Region III meet to secure his state spot while Woods, a sophomore, won the 132-pound girls title. They will be joined in Cypress this weekend for the 5A state meet by teammates Nathaniel Rechtfertig (126) and Cavahn Wilson (215), both alternates.
Sieracki starts his tournament against El Paso Del Valle’s Jonas Casillas. Woods faces Clint Horizon’s Iriz Vasquez.
In the pool
Belton senior Sydney Alamein recently received some good news, a call-up to the 5A swimming state championships in two events.
Alamein, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 500-yard freestyle and 200 free last month at the 5A Region IV meet, landed one of eight call-up spots in each event after falling short of the first- and second-place automatic berths.
The swimming state meet starts Friday at the University of Texas’ Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.