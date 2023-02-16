Joel Aguilar

Temple junior Joel Aguilar will become the program's first wrestler to compete at the UIL state championships when he faces Arlington Martin’s Nicholas Zamora on Friday in Cypress.

Last year, Joel Aguilar was an alternate on the outside looking in at the UIL wrestling state championships. He wanted to be on the mat. Instead, he was in the stands, gazing down, envisioning his chance, storing up the emotions and formulating a plan.

jweaver@tdtnews.com