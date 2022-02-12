One of the interesting things about the fallout from the University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment is how it often alters traditional rivalries.
Some rivalries remain intact, others have to work to remain intact and others are just severed.
Of course, realignment is simply a reflection of changes in the populations of school districts as well as geographic alterations.
For instance, the release of the new districts and, more importantly, the release of Temple’s football schedule confirmed the obvious that the Temple-Belton football rivalry has quietly and effectively ended.
Belton High’s move to Class 5A Division II solidified the classic Bell County clash that dates back to 1903 — albeit with decades-long gaps of non-activity — will be put on ice for the foreseeable future.
However, in all likelihood in two years a Temple versus Lake Belton game will be the new Temple vs. Belton. Lake Belton figures to just be passing through the 5A ranks and should join Temple and other regional cohorts in a 6A district in 2024. That future meeting will offer a true crosstown rivalry as the vast majority of Lake Belton students have a Temple address.
It’s in the smaller ranks where the grand old rivalries remain enmeshed for another two years, and some cases a whole lot longer. Academy and Rogers have been torn apart as district mates for many years, but the grand East Bell County matchup, which began in 1927 and hasn’t been interrupted since 1959, will go on.
A rekindled football rivalry will be the old Academy-Salado grudge match, as the two teams have scheduled each other in non-district for the first time since 2015. It’s a duel that goes back to 1934. It may well also serve as a precursor for Academy’s eventual promotion to Class 4A in which Salado already resides.
Growth and economic circumstances, too, factor into the stability of whether rivalries remain stable or become obsolete. The addition of Lake Belton and Killeen Chaparral has altered the Bell County rivalry landscape. The monster surge in northern Williamson County has done so as well with Jarrell’s fast rise along with Hutto, and Taylor figures to follow soon.
One rivalry that doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon is the Rockdale vs. Cameron Yoe Battle of the Bell classic. That one started in 1911 and hasn’t been interrupted since 1956. Long may the bell ring in those communities for many more years.
——
Veteran girls basketball coach Loyd Morgan may have left the immediate area, but he still hasn’t stopped adding to his win total.
Morgan, who spent the bulk of his career with long stints in this region at Thrall, Troy and his native Rogers, before moving to Mildred two years ago, added another coaching milestone. He joined the rarified air of the 700-win club late last month as Mildred routed Palmer 54-24. Morgan hit the 600 mark while in Rogers early in the 2017-18 season.
Obviously, Morgan still has more victories left in the tank.
——
The City of Temple’s decision to rename the soccer fields at Crossroads Park for Peter den Harder couldn’t have been a difficult one.
Along with Dr. Ferenc Korompai, den Harder was a tireless champion of the sport, serving as an adult player, coach and referee.
There was little soccer to speak of in Temple when den Harder arrived in the late 1970s on a professional transfer from the Netherlands. He stayed in Temple and was the sport’s biggest supporter and remained active until his unexpected death from COVID-19 in August of 2020.
Den Harder built soccer in Temple figuratively and literally. He purchased steel through his business at Materials Transport to construct goals at the town’s fields, one of which on the east side of town is named for Korompai, who told Temple council members that it was “only right” to name the new complex for his friend, calling him “Mr. Soccer in Temple” and saying, “He participated in every aspect of the game, many times simultaneously.”
He was a fixture in the local soccer community and now his name will be properly affixed to the soccer complex he planted the seeds to build.