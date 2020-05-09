Our staff culled through thousands of contests that took place between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2019. Our readers have narrowed it down to the FINAL TWO.
One and done: Troy edges Salado 1-0 for berth in Class 2A state tournament
WACO — Zach Epperson has put in a lot of extra work for Troy recently, including Friday night. And because of the labor, the Trojans could finally celebrate.
Epperson threw a two-hit shutout, and Troy scratched out a run in the fifth inning for a 1-0 win over Salado in the Class 2A Region III final in front of about 2,000 spectators at Waco ISD’s Veterans Field.
Epperson won a pitchers’ duel with Salado ace Casey Frazier, who threw a two-hitter of his own.
The victory sent Troy (29-9) to the UIL state tournament for only the second time in school history and the first since 1983. It also avenged a loss to Salado (28-9-1) in last year’s regional final.
The UIL is expected to announce on Sunday the pairings for the 2A state semifinals that will be held at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Epperson (10-2) had seven strikeouts and allowed four walks, needing 135 pitches to complete his task.
Salado threatened in the top of the seventh inning with runners on second and third with two outs and slugger Chase Basham at the plate. Basham hit the ball hard but into the glove of Troy third baseman Zeb Criswell, who threw out Basham at first to end the game.
“In the seventh inning, I was thinking, ‘Throw strikes.’ I thought (Basham) hit it pretty hard. But when I saw that Zeb had it, I knew we had it,” Epperson said. “Going to state means everything, especially since we lost to them last year.”
Frazier (11-2) was a star in defeat. In his final high school game, he had eight strikeouts and no walks. He also had one of Salado’s two hits, a second-inning single.
However, Troy was able to break onto the scoreboard, with Bryce Harrimon leading the way. He blooped a one-out double to right-center past diving efforts by center fielder Caden Eary and right fielder Davis Little.
Elijah Saldana followed with a grounder to Salado first baseman Barrett Snyder, but the ball deflected off Snyder’s glove and Harrimon sprinted home from second on the error. Harrimon also had a defensive gem in right field in the sixth, making a diving catch to take a hit away from Basham.
“Coach (Steve) Sebesta gave me the signal to go for home. I knew that getting one run in a game like this was big,” Harrimon said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s the highlight of my whole high school career.”
Frazier and Epperson dominated the first half of the game, allowing one hit each through four innings. Frazier had six strikeouts in that stretch and Epperson had five.
Salado nearly broke through in the fifth. After Keaton Mims reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs, he stole second base and went to third on an errant throw by Troy catcher Kyle Whitley. Epperson got Eary to pop out to end the threat.
Epperson’s performance came after his 160-pitch effort last Saturday that helped Troy win two games over Garrison in a regional semifinal series.
Sebesta said Epperson battled fatigue that carried over from last week, but that his ace countered with a change in his usual strategy of relying on his curveball.
“I think Zach struggled a little bit because of the past weekend, but I think his best pitch was his fastball. I think it caught them off-guard because they were looking for the curveball,” Sebesta said. “The kids worked their tails off and they deserve this. I promise you they out-worked everybody in the state of Texas.”
Criswell had Troy’s first hit, a single to right in the fourth. Britton Hawes had a bloop single to right in the fifth for Salado. Courtesy runner Jake Bloomer had three stolen bases for the Eagles, including stealing third with two outs in the in the seventh inning.
The game was moved from Belton to Waco on Friday afternoon because of wet field conditions at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Field, the site of last year’s best-of-three regional final series won by Salado 2-1.
--By Rick Kretzschmar
Cougars survive marathon: Jarrell beats Elkhart in 13, advances to state final
ROUND ROCK — The grin seemed to keep stretching wider across Travis Cockerham’s face. And at that moment, maybe the only thing keeping that smile going was the thrill of victory.
A whirlwind seven-day stretch of baseball reached its most exhausting stage yet late Wednesday night.
So after Cockerham smacked a two-out RBI single to score the go-ahead run in the 13th inning of eighth-ranked Jarrell’s 3-2 win over No. 3 Elkhart in a Class 2A state semifinal at Dell Diamond, everyone dressed in blue still will be running on pure adrenaline for another day.
“I am and I think everybody else is too, honestly,” Cockerham said. “We’re just all running off adrenaline.”
With their third extra-inning win in seven days, the Cougars now are just a win away from the school’s first team state championship.
Jarrell (26-4) plays Bushland (31-6-1) — a 1-0, eight-inning winner over top-ranked Brock earlier Wednesday — at noon today in the University Interscholastic League State Tournament title game.
“We played almost two full baseball games, so you’ve got to be running on something,” said senior Aaron Burns, who laced a two-out triple and scored on Cockerham’s hit. “We’re running on fumes and adrenaline right now.”
The Cougars twice needed extra innings to beat Hallettsville in the Region IV championship series.
And after Cole Bridges’ two-out RBI single off Burns in the bottom of the seventh to tie it, here came more extra-inning baseball at state.
Junior Morgan Cooper (12-2) relieved Burns to start the eighth and kept the Elks (36-5) off the scoreboard. Reliever Jacob Cheatham (9-2) did the same for Elkhart, stretching the game well past three hours.
Jarrell finally got something going with two outs in the 13th with Burns’ triple down the left-field line. Cockerham, the sophomore No. 7 hitter, followed by lining an 0-1 pitch from Cheatham to right to bring home the go-ahead run.
“When I go up to the plate, the only thing on my mind is I’m going to hit this pitcher,” said Cockerham, whose lone hit came on that go-ahead single. “I don’t think there’s a kid in this state that can strike me out.”
“The kid’s a hitter when he goes up there. He’s going to hit the ball hard,” Jarrell coach Dean Fitzner said. “I can’t say enough for him right there. That’s a crucial spot and he came up with a big two-out hit.”
Cooper worked around a one-out double and stranded the tying run at third when Brian Johnson struck out to end it. That sent the big right-hander to the ground in a mix of exhaustion and excitement.
Thanks to Cockerham’s clutch hit and six stellar innings of relief by Cooper, Jarrell moved to 13-1 in games decided by two runs or less.
“We just have a winner’s mentality that we’ve just grown up with,” said Burns, the McMurry signee who had three hits and tossed seven solid innings of five-hit ball. “We don’t give up. We just keep fighting and fighting until the final out comes.”
Elkhart had success of its own in close games but couldn’t come up with the key hits off Cooper to win it.
“We’re a team like (Jarrell), too. We’ve thrived on pressure,” Elkhart coach John Adair said. “We’ve had big games, come-from-behind wins. That’s why this one went 13 innings. I felt good about our chances.”
Cockerham remembers being in the ballpark in Jarrell’s previous state tournament appearance in 2004.
Now eight years later, his hit has sent the Cougars to the brink of a state championship.
“Ever since then, I dreamed about doing this,” he said. “I thought about playing here but I never thought it would happen. I can’t really speak. It’s just overwhelming.”
And with that, it was time for a quick bite, then bed. After all, there was more baseball to be played in a little more than 12 hours.
--By Ryan Schneider