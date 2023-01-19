Football banquet

Temple senior Naeten Mitchell (right) hugs assistant coach Mike Jones during the Wildcats’ annual football banquet Thursday night.

 Ray Swindle/Special to the Telegram

An ankle injury in fall camp prevented Temple all-district linebacker Zion Moore from playing a down during his senior season. His dedication to the team and his teammates in spite of that disappointment continued off the field, and didn’t go unnoticed.

