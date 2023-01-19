An ankle injury in fall camp prevented Temple all-district linebacker Zion Moore from playing a down during his senior season. His dedication to the team and his teammates in spite of that disappointment continued off the field, and didn’t go unnoticed.
Senior Kaiden Anderson hadn’t played football in years until this season yet slid into a starting role at cornerback. Senior William Garcia’s playing time was limited at wide receiver but was called the “glue” of the group by his position coach because of his commitment.
And in the true essence of an annual end-of-season celebration, Moore received the Wildcats players’ award, Anderson was presented the coaches’ award and Garcia the most conscientious award Thursday night at Temple’s 2022 football banquet, a tradition-filled event that not only recognizes stellar stats and performances but also the intangible pieces that go along with those highlight-reel plays to bind the Wildcats into a singular unit, through and through.
“We talk about mission all the time. We talk about what your role is — find your niche. You are important. Somebody is going to get some accolades but everyone is critical,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said.
“This is a family. I’m never going to ask your son to win a bunch of games. To me if you do things right, the winning comes. But, the men they become is more important to me than anything they do in football,” Stewart added.
With clips of touchdowns and tackles displayed on repeat on a large screen, the festivities inside First Baptist Church of Temple began with food and fellowship, then spilled over to a sanctuary space where those who left their marks on the 2022 season in any way, shape or form, were lauded for their roles, including coaches, players, cheerleaders, dance team, band, athletic trainers, film crews, game day and administrative personnel, ball boys, parents and other family members.
“If you’re in this room right now, we owe you a great deal of gratitude,” Stewart said. “This is a celebration of Temple. It’s an honor to represent this town and school.”
Moore, Anderson and Garcia weren’t in attendance Thursday, but many of the award winners were, introduced in part by emcee Allen Roark and Temple varsity coaches.
Taurean York, who graduated early and started classes at Texas A&M where he’ll also continue his athletic career, returned to pick up his defensive MVP and scholar athlete awards. Mikal Harrison-Pilot, a wide receiver who committed Jan. 7 to attend and play for the University of Houston, was named the offensive MVP, and fellow senior Naeten Mitchell — a New Mexico State signee — took home best defensive back and special teams MVP honors.
The top offensive lineman distinction went to senior Jeremiah Mungia; junior Ayden Brown was the top defensive lineman; sophomore Christian Tutson earned the outstanding receiver honor; seniors Teryon Williams-Echols and Josh Donoso were the outstanding linebackers; and the best offensive back went to first-team all-district runner Deshaun Brundage.
“Kids played their guts out,” Stewart said. “So proud of these guys. They get up and go fight.
“We are losing a great group of seniors and my message to them is ‘Thank you.’ They did it the right way. They led the right way. But I will tell you that at Temple, tradition doesn’t graduate. The kids we have coming back are going to work hard.”
The event also featured an impassioned speech by Temple Quarterback Club president Wes Teeters, recognitions of the JV and freshman football teams, the introduction of award-winning student athletic trainers and cheerleaders, and included a touching tribute to 16-year-old football player Sevean Fleming, who died in November.
Temple made the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season but had its 2022 campaign cut short in the Class 6A Division I bi-district round by Waxahachie during the third consecutive first-round meeting between the teams at Wildcat Stadium.
“We went 7-4 and that makes my skin crawl. Wasn’t good enough,” Stewart said. “But we are going to reload and see what happens in 2023.”
The evening closed with a “Letter from a Senior” delivered by York, and the school’s alma mater led by the cheerleaders.
“This is about celebrating us, the team and what we accomplished this year,” York said. “I just always wanted the best for the team. I really care about everybody in here. My passion and dedication came from love.”
————————
Beanie Heap Memorial best offensive lineman — Jeremiah Mungia
Elks Lodge #138 best defensive lineman — Ayden Brown
John and Bernice McKenny outstanding receiver — Christian Tutson
Outstanding linebackers — Teryon Williams-Echols, Josh Donoso
Elks Lodge #138 best offensive back — Deshaun Brundage
Temple Quarterback Club best defensive back — Naeten Mitchell
Special teams MVP “Hammer” award — Naeten Mitchell
Offensive MVP — Mikal Harrison-Pilot
Defensive MVP — Taurean York
Temple Daily Telegram fortitude award — Kevin Stockton
Scholar athlete award — Taurean York
Harold Stallings Memorial most conscientious award — William Garcia
Coaches’ award — Kaiden Anderson
Richard Jenkins Memorial Wildcats players’ award — Zion Moore
Earn your ‘T’ award — Landon Halvorson
Bob McQueen scholarship — Steve Jackson
Don Davis Integrity scholarship — Josh Donoso
George Johnson scholarship — Luke Thompson
Arti Polchinski scholarship — Jaylon Hall
Kenneth “Rhino” Robinson scholarship — Deshaun Brundage