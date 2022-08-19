KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig.
It wasn’t for any lack of effort, either. Head coach Scott Stewart just kept hearing ‘No.’
Eventually, the Wildcats jumped into an impromptu three-team scrimmage with Manor and Killeen. At least that was the idea. On Friday, three was reduced to just a pair of old rivals in the Wildcats and Kangaroos when bad weather around original host Manor moved the preseason exhibition to venerable Leo Buckley Stadium.
“Stick and move, baby. Stick and move. Calling officials. Calling administrators. You have to get it done when you have to,” Stewart said.
Fortunately for the former district foes — with added familiarity for this meeting because longtime Temple offensive coordinator Josh Sadler is now Killeen’s head coach — no further wrinkles presented themselves and football was played, and the two helped one another prepare for next week’s season openers.
“We needed that. We needed game speed. (Killeen) plays hard. They are a Josh Sadler-led team so there is zero questions about what that is going to look like, intensity and effort-wise,” Stewart said. “But we needed to see that. We needed to hit somebody. We needed to see full-speed, physical football.”
Whether it was reality setting in that the 2022 season is right around the corner, or simply the fact that two teams that smacked around their own players for the last two weeks got to unleash on someone in a different uniform, there were moments during Friday’s scrimmage that made it feel like late October with a playoff spot on the line.
A few post-whistle shoving skirmishes needed to be broken up and there certainly was no shortage of popping pads.
When Temple tight end Landon Halvorson lowered his shoulder to create contact after catching Reese Rumfield’s pass in the flat on the first play of the controlled portion, the tone officially was set.
The Wildcats scored three times during the controlled session, during which coaches were on the field barking instructions and each side had four 12-snap series.
For Temple, running back Deshaun Brundage had a 1-yard touchdown plunge, Rumfield hit Christian Tutson for a 35-yard score, Pharrell Hemphill took backup QB Kade Stewart’s slant pass some 50 yards to the end zone and Rymond Johnson tumbled in from short yardage.
Killeen quarterback Rodrick Norman ran for one TD and threw for another.
After about an hour, two 12-minute live quarters closed the evening.
Rumfield played two series in the first quarter, leading a pair of scoring drives that finished with touchdown tosses to Mikal Harrison-Pilot. The first was a 65-yard strike and the second a 13-yard TD on third-and-12.
“I thought Reese looked sharp. It was nice to see Reese see the field,” Scott Stewart said. “I thought Kade, he had the one snafu (interception), managed the game real well for a sophomore.”
Temple’s defense added a safety for a final 16-7 edge, though the score wasn’t kept on the board.
Running back Kardae Hicks scored the Kangaroos’ touchdown during the first quarter, a 2-yard run that was set up by a 65-yard completion from Norman to Tekoree Landours.
“It was a good test for us,” Sadler said.
Brundage finished with 38 yards on five carries during the live portion, and Johnson tallied 13 yards on three touches.
Temple, picked by many to three-peat as champion in District 12-6A, has an anticipated Week 1 non-district road appointment versus McKinney at noon Aug. 27.
The night before, Killeen, now a Class 5A program, gets to help its city’s newest school break in a new stadium when the Kangaroos play at Killeen Chaparral.
“The biggest room in the house is the room for improvement,” Scott Stewart said. “We are going to grind on film and try to knock the dust off because there are a lot of kids that haven’t played full-speed football in a while.”