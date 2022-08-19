Wildcats scrimmage

The Wildcats’ Deshaun Brundage runs through an arm tackle to score a touchdown during Temple’s scrimmage against Killeen on Friday.

 Jon Farrow/Special to the Telegram

KILLEEN — With its scrimmage partner of the last four years College Station on the regular-season schedule in Week 3 this time, Temple encountered an unexpectedly difficult task of finding a tune-up gig.

