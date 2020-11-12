Tonight’s Games
— Class 4A-II Bi-district —
SALADO vs. RUSK
7:30 p.m., Tigerland Stadium, College Station
Records: Salado Eagles 9-1; Rusk Eagles 5-5
Last week: Salado, idle; Center 35, Rusk 18
Last year’s meeting: Salado 57, Rusk 16
Winner gets: Bellville or Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson
Salado players to watch: RB/DB Wrook Brown, RB Reid Vincent, FB Noah Mescher, RB Caden Strickland, LB Peyton Miller, LB Kofi Stoglin, DB Nolan Williams, C Bryce Dobbins, OL Gavyn Keyser, QB Hutton Haire.
Rusk players to watch: QB Owen McCown, RB Alex Jones, WR Joseph McGowan, LB Caleb Ferrara, LB Landon Gates.
Note: Salado, champion of District 9-4A-II, enters tonight’s clash against Rusk — the fourth-seed out of 10-4A-II — on an eight-game winning streak. This is a rematch of last season’s opening round during which Salado rushed for 535 yards in its lopsided victory. Mescher, Brown and Vincent — key components this season for Salado — combined for five TDs rushing in last year’s matchup. Rusk can expect more of the same this go-around after Salado averaged 42.7 points and 397.1 yards per game during the regular season while its stingy defense surrendered just 238.9 yards and 14.9 points. Rusk averaged 22.8 points per game and allowed 23.8 during its regular season.
— Class 3A-I Bi-district —
ROCKDALE vs. COLUMBUS
7:30 p.m., Buddy Moorhead Stadium, Conroe
Records: Rockdale Tigers 6-4; Columbus Cardinals 8-2
Last week: Lorena 49, Rockdale 42; Columbus 49, Boling 14
Winner gets: Coldspring-Oakhurst or Woodville
Tigers to watch: RB Cam’ron Valdez, WR/DB Kesean Raven, DL Ty Mayberry, LB Enrique Rivera, QB/WR Kobe Mitchell, LB Chase Mayfield; WR Anthony Dansby.
Cardinals to watch: RB Kion Hurd, QB Ty Thomas, WR Kaycon Wilson, WR Carson Wray.
Note: Columbus finished second in District 12-3A-I and runs a lot of read-option plays, with Hurd getting the ball the majority of the time. The senior running back has more than 1,000 yards rushing and 20 TDs, and Thomas has more than 1,000 yards passing for an offense that averages 365 yards per game. Rockdale — the No. 3 seed from 11-3A-I — faced plenty of high-powered attacks in league play and features one of its own. The Tigers average an area-best 408 yards per game. Valdez has 1,335 yard rushing, and Mitchell has 1,618 passing.
— Class 3A-II Bi-district —
ROGERS vs. TIDEHAVEN
7:30 p.m., Rattler Stadium, Navasota
Records: Rogers Eagles 5-5; Tidehaven Tigers 5-4
Last week: Rogers 54, Florence 14; Tidehaven 39, Danbury 0
Winner gets: Poth or Skidmore-Tynan
Eagles to watch: RB/DB Christian Riley, RB Christian Watkins, RB RJ Cook, QB Riley Dolgener, RB/LB John Hill, WR/DB Ben Hutka, WR Jacob Glasgow, OL/DL Ty Sebek, OL/DL Jayce Jones.
Tigers to watch: QB Logan Crow, WR Austin Smith, WR/DB Kylan Sardinea, DL Jerry Johnson, RB/DB Jose Martinez.
Note: Rogers, the third-place team out of District 13-3A-II, opens the playoffs against 14-3A-II runner up Tidehaven. After getting off to a 1-4 start this season, the Eagles hit their stride and won four of their last five to carry some momentum into the postseason. Riley (1,007 yards rushing), Dolgener (661 yards passing, 393 rushing), Glasgow (215 yards receiving) and Hutka (187 yards receiving) are the leaders for a Rogers offense that will try to have its way with a Tidehaven defense that allows 20.1 points per game.
— Class 2A-II Bi-district —
GRANGER vs. ROCKSPRINGS
7 p.m., Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood
Records: Granger Lions 7-2; Rocksprings Angoras 7-2
Last week: Granger, idle; Rocksprings 54, Menard 21
Winner gets: Falls City or La Pryor
Lions to watch: QB/DB Thomas Rhoades, RB/LB Donnie Cantwell, WR/DB Johnny Ryder, RB/LB DJ McClelland, OL/DL Dwayne Gaida, WR/DB Michael Selucky.
Angoras to watch: QB Christian Montoya, RB Beau Hernandez, RB Ty Hendley, RB Jace Hendley, OL/LB Austin Barrera, OL/DL Dorien Enriquez.
Note: Granger had a week off to lick its wounds after its bid for the top seed out of District 13-2A-II fell by the wayside. The Lions begin what they hope is another length playoff trek against an Angoras team that finished third in 14-2A-II. Rhoades is the leader of Granger’s offense with 1,043 yards passing and 12 TD throws to go with a team-high 669 yards and nine scores on the ground. Defense has been a season-long strength of the Lions, who limit opponents to 267.4 yards per game. Tonight they face Rocksprings’ option-based offense that averages more than 250 yards rushing but only 11 passing.
— TAPPS Six-man District 4-II —
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at MARBLE FALLS FAITH
Faith Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 4-3, 3-2; Faith Flames 4-2, 2-2
Last week: Holy Trinity 66, Round Rock Concordia 19; Faith 66, Round Rock Christian 8
Last year’s meeting: Faith 104, Holy Trinity 58
Celtics to watch: WR/DB Guido Zecca, RB/DB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick McKenna LB David Thang, QB Jace Martin, OL Neri Navarro, OL/DL Trent Lockhart, RB/DB Patrick Weisbruch.
Flames to watch: RB Luke Ehrig, WR Cameron Bowles,.RB Case Coleman, WR Caleb Brown.
Note: The Flames enter tonight’s game on a hot streak after winning their last three contests by a combined score of 160-28. The Celtics will look to end that streak and get some momentum for the playoffs. Martin leads the Holy Trinity offense with 896 yards passing, completing 62 percent of his attempts. Blackwood has 386 yards rushing and nine TDs.
Saturday’s Game
— Class 3A-I Bi-district —
ACADEMY vs. HALLETTSVILLE
2 p.m., Bastrop Memorial Stadium
Records: Academy Bumblebees 7-3; Hallettsville Brahmas 8-2
Last week: Academy 42, Troy 21; Hallettsville 54, Hitchcock 39
Winner gets: Diboll or Buna
Bumblebees to watch: QB/DB Jerry Cephus, RB Darion Franklin, WR Jayden Simmons, WR/DB Kollin Mraz, DB Xavier LeBlanc, OL/DL Wyatt Gardner, LB Lane Ward.
Brahmas to watch: RB Johnathon Brooks, QB Trace Patek, WR/DB Ty Gerke, OL/DL Landon Sluka, LB Price Pruett.
Note: In the playoffs for just the second time in the last five years, Academy — the No. 4 seed from District 11-3A-I — gets a first-round date with a Hallettsville program that won the 12-3A-I title this season and reached the state quarterfinals last year. The Bees could be without the services of leading receiver Jaylin McWilliams for the second straight week but still have Cephus (122-of-203 passing for 1,571 yards and 19 TDs) and the capable hands of Franklin, Simmons and Mraz — a trio that has combined for 85 catches and 1,174 yards receiving. An Academy defense that has held opponents to 311.5 yards per game will need to limit the production of Brooks — a Texas commitment who ran for more than 1,600 yards in the regular season — and Patek, who has more than 1,200 yards passing.