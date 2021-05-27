NAVASOTA — On paper against a Liberty softball team that features five seniors committed to play at the next level, Lake Belton would appear to be overmatched.
On the field, though, the Lady Broncos are one win away from going to the state tournament.
Zakayia Fredrick raced home from third base for the decisive run in the top of the eighth inning to lift Lake Belton to a 3-2 victory over Liberty in Game 1 of the best-of-three Class 4A Region III final Thursday night.
The series returns to Navasota today at 5:30, with a third game Saturday if needed.
“I just wanted to put myself on base to help my team,” Fredrick said. “It felt amazing (to score). I knew we would hold them in the last inning.”
Fredrick opened the eighth with a double off the wall in center field, went to third on a sacrifice and came home when Lady Panthers second baseman Kylie Bishop bobbled Haley Hoffman’s grounder.
“It was a slow roller, and I didn’t know if she would get it and come up throwing,” Fredrick said. “When I saw the bobble, I took off.”
Shelby Schultz — who went the distance in the circle for the Lady Broncos (32-6) while allowing six hits, striking out seven and walking two — wriggled out of several scoring threats by Liberty (29-7) and fanned pinch hitter Alex Wilson to put a close on a drama-filled contest.
“I just had to keep my breathing,” said Schultz, who is 23-4 on the season. “I know I can do it and I trust my defense.”
It was the Lady Panthers’ first loss of the postseason.
“We’ve got two games to win one,” Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn said. “I hope we come back the same way. This was a fun one and I’m proud of the way we competed.”
Liberty scored first in the opening inning after leadoff hitter Jaylon Prichard reached with an infield single on a much-disputed tight play at first and scored on Kaci West’s double off the wall in right for a 1-0 lead.
West, a Baylor signee, pitched a complete game for the Lady Panthers and limited the Lady Broncos to four hits, with 11 strikeouts and four walks.
Lake Belton answered in the second. Elaina Herrera walked and found her way to third with Fredrick at first. The pair pulled off a double-steal to tie the game 1.
“It was just communication,” Herrera said of the double-steal. “(Fredrick) did a great job of distracting the catcher. I was just happy I could help the team by scoring.”
Herrera scored again to put the Lady Broncos in front in the fourth after drawing another leadoff walk. Hannah Jansen reached on a throwing error that allowed Herrera to score from third and give the Lake Belton a 2-1 lead that remained into the sixth, when Liberty’s Kamdyn Chandler drilled a two-out solo home run beyond the wall in right to tie the game.
“That messed with my head a little,” Schultz said. “I just had to come back and get another batter and go ahead on offense.”
Lake Belton will attempt to dispatch the 2018 state champion today after surviving against 2019 champion Huffman Hargrave last week in three games.
“We’ve been there just last week,” Blackburn said. “That made us better. We get stretched, but these kids just find a way.”