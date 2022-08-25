BELTON — Like countless others, Belton junior Ty Brown fell in love with the sport of football as a child. He spent hours playing and practicing, and as his passion grew, his aspirations followed.
Soon, one vision began continually running through his head — playing for the Tigers.
“My dad and I would always talk about it when I was younger,” Brown said. “Every time we drove by Belton’s stadium, we would always say, ‘Look, there’s Ty Brown’s touchdown factory.’ It was always stuff like that.
“It is crazy to think about being here now, but it is a lot of fun, and I want it to live up to what I pictured.”
Tonight, Brown’s career starts a new chapter as the Class 5A Division II Tigers host Pflugerville Hendrickson at 7 p.m. in the season opener for both. And while football remains fun for the starting quarterback, expectations have changed following last year’s breakout campaign.
As a sophomore, Brown played in every game. His impact was immediate, completing 18 of 22 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns in his debut at Georgetown.
By the end of the first season, he accumulated 1,603 yards and 18 touchdowns passing, landed on the 12-6A All-District second team and most importantly helped guide Belton into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Now, with a drop in classification, the Tigers and Brown are receiving additional attention with predictions of potential district titles and lengthy postseason runs looming in the air. One year ago, however, Belton was not picked to make the playoffs.
Although some perceptions have been altered, Brown is embracing the change.
“This is what I’ve been working for my whole life,” he said. “Having people think that stuff just makes it more exciting. I like that people have expectations for me. I’ve always had high expectations for myself.
“Now, I just have to exceed them, but I love having that role.”
While Brown enjoys his current position, he remembers when things were different.
One year ago at this time, Brown was competing with then-junior Slade LeBlanc for the job as starting quarterback after being elevated to the varsity roster, and despite all his success, there were growing pains.
Brown had five games with multiple interceptions, his completion percentage was below 50 percent on five occasions and he finished the season with five fumbles, losing two.
He is a different player — both physically and mentally — now, though.
Thanks to a year of maturation and training, Brown is bigger, stronger and faster than before, but perhaps more important, he is more in-tune.
“I feel a lot more comfortable in the system,” Brown said. “I know every single thing that is going on during every play. I know where every single player is supposed to be at all times. It just feels great to have come so far.”
Brown and the Tigers will see how far they can go as the program will attempt to earn a district championship for the first time since 2009 and advance beyond the playoffs’ opening round for the first time since 2016.
But before that, Belton must contend with Hendrickson, and if everything goes according to plan, the Tigers will be celebrating inside Ty Brown’s touchdown factory once time expires.
“I’m just really excited for this game to start,” Brown said. “I’ve been waiting for this all summer, and I’ve been working toward this all offseason. This is everything I’ve been building toward.”