WAXAHACHIE — It wasn’t meant to be on a steamy afternoon in Waxahachie, but the season Temple produced in 2022 likely will mean more moving forward than a pair of losses in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs ever could.
Carrying a 1-0 lead over Wylie in the best-of-three series when play resumed Saturday afternoon, the Tem-Cats couldn’t muster the offense needed against Lady Pirates pitchers Aubrie Gunther and Jordyn Merrett, and Wylie notched victories of 6-0 and 3-0 to advance through the area round.
“Sometimes, that’s just the way things fall,” Temple head coach Le-Net Franklin said. “They fought hard and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Wylie (31-8), which swept Temple in the same round in 2019, will play Hewitt Midway in the 6A Region II quarterfinals next week after overcoming a 1-0 series deficit for the second straight week.
Temple closed its most successful campaign since that last postseason encounter with the Lady Pirates at 22-13.
“I asked our girls to just come out here and be mentally tough, to be calm and energized because we knew it was going to be a loud environment and all that,” Lady Pirates head coach Heather Damron said. “They did that. (Gunther and Merrett) pitched really well. We got ground balls, we got fly balls and we didn’t make the errors behind them. Normally, when you’re able to do that and get a few hits in there, you’re able to win a game.”
Temple had done plenty of winning of late — seven of its last eight — and stepped between the lines Saturday on the heels of a 2-1 victory in Game 1 that included junior Lily Wiser’s go-ahead and eventual game-winning two-run home run.
But Gunther didn’t allow a hit until freshman Kaegan Yepma’s one-out single in the fifth inning of Game 2, and she finished with three strikeouts while beaning four batters.
Temple smacked the ball around throughout Game 3, though the Lady Pirates were in position to make the play more often than not. The Tem-Cats had three singles off Merrett, including back-to-back in the fourth by freshmen Maddison Ruiz and Brooke Knox.
However, the key knock eluded the Tem-Cats, who hit into two double plays and had three runners thrown out at first from right field during the doubleheader.
“It comes down to making the correct baserunning choice, key hits with people in position, and it was just a struggle today,” Franklin said.
After leveling the series, Wylie jumped in front of Temple and starting pitcher Alexis Ares 1-0 in the first inning of Game 3 with Merrett’s RBI fielder’s choice ground out.
Ruiz, who pitched six innings in Game 2, took over in the second inning, allowing two hits and two runs over the next six frames.
The Lady Pirates made it 3-0 in the third when Gunther tagged up from third on a shallow fly out by Merrett and Aubrey Brown slid across after a wild pitch.
Merrett gave way to Madison Gardner in the seventh, and the reliever benefited from one of the double plays before getting a pop out to seal the series and Temple’s season, which was full of feel-good moments.
The Tem-Cats finished second in District 12-6A one year after placing second to last. The 22 victories were two better than the program’s last appearance in the playoffs four seasons ago.
“I don’t think anybody even expected us to be in this situation, to even finish second in district, get past the first round and almost win the second round,” said senior Chloe Prentiss, who had two of Temple’s four hits in Game 3. “We just put in so much hard work to get here.”
The Lady Pirates scored twice in the third inning of Game 2 through RBI singles by Sydney Murphy and Raina Doggett, who went 3-for-3. They added a run in the fifth when Doggett drove in Merrett (2-for-4). With Knox relieving Ruiz in the sixth, Wylie tacked on its insurance with an RBI hit by Brown (2-for-3) and Merrett’s two-run homer for the final margin.
Ruiz, who struck out 10 in Game 1, allowed three runs on seven hits and fanned six in Game 2.
Along with Prentiss, fellow seniors Elise Munoz, Alena Salazar and Aresely Avila made their final appearances for the Tem-Cats.
“They’ve stepped up in tremendous ways and they’ve led by example,” Franklin said. “They’ve been able to mold those kids behind them. I just think for the program, they’ve left their mark.”
They’ve left it for a bevy of integral players expected back next year for Temple, which consistently started six underclassmen, including four freshmen, this season.
All of the returners will play for a new head coach, though, after Franklin announced on social media following Game 3 that she is stepping away for personal reasons after three seasons in charge.
“They are a great group of players, and they are young and don’t know yet how good they can be in the future. As long as they keep working and showing up to practice, they are going to be really, really good,” Prentiss said. “Just keep working.”