For all of the men who have accepted the mantle as the Temple Wildcats football head coach, perhaps none came along at a more transitional period than John Elam.
During the five-year leadership of Elam from 1967-71, the program saw great heights with the help of some of the greatest players to ever wear a Wildcats uniform. It also saw disappointment in hopes of faring better.
Elam, who died earlier this month at 86 in Houston, did navigate the Wildcats during the potentially awkward transition of desegregation before exiting the stage to allow for Bob McQueen to take over and take the program back to and beyond the lofty traditions long-since established.
When Elam succeeded Allen Winters, the Wildcats were trending upward and appeared on the verge of breaking through with a push toward a district title. He already had experience doing so.
Before arriving in Temple, the Luling native earned a full scholarship to play football and baseball at Texas in the mid-1950s. He was a Longhorns fullback just as the program was transitioning to the Darrell Royal era. Elam began his coaching career at Amarillo Tascosa then went to San Angelo Central before taking the head position at Bishop in 1964.
Elam enjoyed remarkable success in the small Nueces County town in similar fashion as he initially did later in Temple. Before Elam replaced him, the Badgers already had gained steam under a coach who later became a familiar foe to Elam and McQueen in future Killeen coach Gene Rogers.
Elam led the 1964 Badgers to a 10-2 mark, followed that with a 12-1 campaign and guided his 1966 team to a 9-1 season before departing for the coveted Temple job and a return to Central Texas.
The winning continued with a bevy of inherited talent led by future Texas A&M and Washington stalwart Brad Dusek. His 1967 Wildcats won nine out of 10 games in a zoned district before falling to Austin Reagan, then a powerhouse, in the district title game.
The Wildcats followed that with a 10-2 mark in 1968. Temple lost the season opener to San Antonio McArthur and then blitzed through its next 10 opponents to sweep to a district title and a 34-14 bi-district rout of Texarkana before dropping a 21-6 decision to Houston Smiley. It was the first 10-win season and playoff victory the Wildcats had enjoyed since the 1952 state finalist team.
In the meantime, Elam brought back the iconic blue-front, white-back pants the Wildcats had been known for from the heralded teams of the mid-20th century. As has been the thread throughout the history of the program, the Wildcats in Elam’s era produced a string of top-notch collegiate players including Dusek, Robert Popelka, Ernest and Aldo Knox, and with Bob Simmons, who went on to a lengthy career as a Kansas City Chiefs lineman. Just as Royal did during the Longhorns’ salad days, Elam installed the Wishbone offense into the Wildcats’ system.
Unfortunately, after those first two strong years, the Wildcats couldn’t capitalize on the momentum set by that initial wave of talent. Temple won just 11 games over the next three seasons and Elam left. He never again was a football head coach despite a still-impressive 61-26 record in eight seasons with half of those producing district titles.
Instead, after 14 years of coaching, the 36-year-old Elam embarked on a long career in real estate and mortgage banking. Nevertheless, he remained active in sports, in which his children and grandchildren were involved, and served on the Pasadena ISD school board for many years.
The final years for Elam, who was married to wife Mary for 60 years and had four children, were spent battling dementia.
From conversations I’ve had with players and others from that era over the years, thoughts about the even-keel Elam don’t seem to evoke rampant sentimentality one way or the other. In general, the consensus appears to be that he was well-regarded. He also was known to attend Temple alumni reunion outings on occasion, so feelings remained warm toward his former school.
Elam’s term as the Wildcats’ coach certainly had significantly high moments, but it ultimately set the stage for what was to come.