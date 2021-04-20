CAMERON — Hector Delgadillo boasted about his team’s defensive and pitching execution Tuesday night, crediting those strengths as the fundamental reasons for the success Cameron Yoe has had this season. The Yoemen head coach also said his players’ ability to put the ball in play is another piece of the puzzle as Yoe eyes a perfect district run with three games left in league play.
Yoe controlled its District 19-3A bout against Florence from start to finish Tuesday at The Yards of Cameron. Three Yoemen pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and strike out 13 of 16 batters they faced, and Yoe manufactured a five-run second inning en route to a 10-0, five-inning win over the Buffaloes.
“Really, one through nine, we were able to hit the ball well,” Delgadillo said. “On the mound, a combined no-hitter, that’s pretty good. We talk about our pitching and defense being the strength of our team, and I think tonight we came out and showed it.”
Ryan Host got the start on the mound for Yoe (19-5, 9-0), striking out seven and allowing the first of just two base runners for Florence (3-16, 0-10) with a first-inning hit batsman. Bobby Borgas worked a perfect fourth inning of relief by retiring the side on strikeouts before Landon Greene finished off the game with three strikeouts and a walk in the fifth to preserve Yoe’s fourth shutout in the last five outings and improve its winning streak to eight games.
“I felt like my fastball was working pretty well and it set up a lot of my other pitches tonight,” Host said. “(Assistant coach Drew Quinney) has done a lot to help the pitchers here. He’s a new coach and he’s really helped the pitchers this year.”
Tracer Lopez was 3-for-3 with three doubles and three RBIs. Greene finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Jaidyn Sanchez was 1-for-3 with a run driven in, and Marino Cardona’s lone hit was a third-inning triple to left field.
Greene’s groundout to shortstop plated Lopez to open the scoring in the first before Yoe plated five runs in the second. Lopez’s RBI double was sandwiched around a pair of RBI base hits from Sanchez and Greene to make it 4-0, and a dropped ball in the outfield put Yoe in front 6-0.
Lopez’s two-run double in the third made it 8-0 before an error at third base led to another run, and an infield error allowed Adam Cardona to come home as the run-rule producing score in the fourth.
“Our defense has had our pitchers’ backs, and I think our bats have been waking up,” Lopez said. “We’ve been hitting well lately, and I think it’s all been coming together.”