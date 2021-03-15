ALPINE — Mary Hardin-Baylor dictated the action in the first half and held on late to stun East Texas Baptist 75-72 on Monday night in the women’s American Southwest Conference tournament championship game, giving the Lady Crusaders their second straight league title.
UMHB (13-8) led for all but about 2 minutes while handing ETBU (25-1) its first loss in the season’s final game.
The Lady Crusaders built a 35-23 advantage by halftime, before the Tigers mounted a rally after intermission. ETBU had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final half-minute of the fourth quarter after a UMHB turnover, but Mallory Stephens’ jumper was off the mark. A’Lexiss Benton grabbed the rebound for the Lady Crusaders, and teammate Brooke Elliott made two free throws with 16 seconds left to stretch UMHB’s lead to 75-71 and seal the outcome.
Stephens scored a game-high 29 points but was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, who owned a 49-24 advantage on the boards but committed 22 turnovers.
Hannah Eggleston had 17 points, Olivia Champion added 12, Bethany McLeod chipped in eight, and Taylor Kollmorgen finished with seven for the Lady Crusaders, who shot 47 percent (26-of-55) from the field and committed only 12 turnovers.
Mary Hardin-Baylor 75,
East Texas Baptist 72
UMHB (13-8)
Champion 5-8 2-3 12, Eggleston 8-12 1-2 17, T.Kollmorgen 3-10 1-2 7, McLeod 3-4 1-3 8, Elliott 0-1 6-10 6, Bonilla 2-6 0-1 6, Martin 1-2 0-0 3, Faux 1-4 4-4 6, K.Kollmorgen 1-1 2-3 4, Benton 2-5 1-2 6, Hinton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 18-30 75.
ETBU (25-1)
Fieseler 3-5 2-2 8, Williams 2-7 3-4 7, Singleton 2-10 3-4 8, M.Stephens 8-13 9-14 29, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, McDonald 1-2 0-0 2, G.Stephens 2-4 2-2 7, White 0-0 0-0 0, Stelzer 1-5 1-4 3, Upton 2-5 2-2 6, Webster 0-0 0-0 0, Dittmar 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 21-53 24-34 72.
UMHB 14 21 13 27 — 75
ETBU 11 12 20 29 — 72
3-Point Goals—UMHB 5-18 (Bonilla 2-3, McLeod 1-2, Martin 1-2, Benton 1-4, Eggleston 0-1, Champion 0-2, Faux 0-2, Hinton 0-2), ETBU 6-17 (M.Stephens 4-5, G.Stephens 1-1, Singleton 1-2, Fieseler 0-1, Stelzer 0-1, Dittmar 0-1, Upton 0-2, Williams 0-4). Fouled Out—Eggleston. Rebounds—UMHB 24 (Eggleston, T.Kollmorgen 5), ETBU 49 (Williams 9). Assists—UMHB 11 (Champion, T.Kollmorgen, Elliott 2), ETBU 8 (Williams 3). Total Fouls—UMHB 20, ETBU 26.