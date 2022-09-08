Last Friday night, Kam Carter had seven tackles and 1½ sacks. It was by far the senior’s best game with the Temple Wildcats, who defeated Willis in their home opener.
Carter, a mild-mannered — when he’s not hanging out with friends or disrupting an opposing offense — defensive tackle of few words, used just one in summing up the performance.
“Finally,” he said.
There’s a lot in that single word, though.
Football tends to require balance. Size and skill don’t necessarily account for more than, say, film study. Raw talent can’t always make up for effort. And, sometimes, it takes time for players to group all the needed tools into one bag to get the job done.
For Carter, his potential eventually met purpose and production.
“I feel like I’ve always been good but I slacked a little bit, didn’t always work hard,” said Carter, whose older brother Markel was a three-year starter on Temple’s offensive line and graduated in 2020. “But, I feel like as I got older I started to work harder and now I’m playing.
“It’s a teaching moment. You can’t go back in the past but you can move forward to the future.”
Following his junior year, a first on varsity that included minimal minutes on the field, Carter began to consider the future since he suddenly was staring at the reality of only one more chance to make a difference.
Ultimately, what the 2022 season could be was in his hands.
The choice was easy.
“I feel like I worked hard this summer and proved that I could do the job,” said Carter, who stands 5-foot-11 and gained 10 pounds in the offseason to reach 250. “I feel like I had a better mentality. I wanted to step up and play that role.”
Though taking responsibility for one’s accountability is an individual endeavor, Carter had help along the way. He said he received encouraging guidance from defensive coordinator Dexter Knox and often leaned on friend and fellow senior defensive lineman Jaylon Jackson.
“Jaylon, he was just really keeping me on track and telling me to lock in and that I could be that guy on the field at that position,” recalled Carter, who joins the rest of the Wildcats (2-0) at 7:30 tonight on the road against College Station (1-1).
Jackson couldn’t be more psyched to see his buddy cash in.
“Whenever he wanted to go work on something I told him, ‘Come on Kam, let’s go,’” Jackson said. “We knew it was coming, but the stuff he’s doing now, I didn’t think he’d be doing. He’s cold. He’s impressed a lot — making a lot of big plays for the team.”
Carter eased into the season with a pair of tackles and two quarterback pressures in Week 1 against McKinney. Versus Willis and dual-threat QB Derek Lagway, Carter made his presence felt.
In addition to the 1½ sacks and seven tackles (two for losses) — which were second to linebacker Taurean York’s team-high eight tackles — Carter also caused a fumble and had another quarterback pressure. His nine tackles through two games are just two shy of the 11 he had all of last season.
“He has really taken it personal this year and it is easily perceivable,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “The choice to be committed to something can start whenever. When the light switch comes on, it’s fun to watch those kids because you know what’s coming with it. You know they are going to be more successful, more confident. He’s grown up and he’s become very dependable and hard-working.”
Carter’s breakout showing last week was part of an overall solid defensive showing from the Wildcats, who recorded eight sacks and held the Wildkats to 296 yards one week after they totaled more than 600.
“Nobody has an ego on the team. We just get stuff done,” said Carter, who lines up on a revamped defensive line with Ayden Brown, Julian White, Kevin Stockton, Aiden Malsbury, Nasaiah President-Lighten and Jackson, depending on the situation.
“Our defense has a chance to be great,” Carter continued. “Everybody plays together. If someone messes up, we just lift them up. There is no bigger dude over us. We are all equals.”
Carter was born and raised in Temple and holds the town and all that it encompasses in high regard. Tattooed on his left arm in bold font are the city’s area code “254” and the words “Family, loyalty and respect.”
Inked into Carter’s upper right arm is a quote that he heard somewhere. He didn’t remember where but it resonated with him nonetheless and certainly fit in line with his football career. (A Google search lists the quote was originated by the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.)
It reads, “The game will test you. Never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you, and what’s in you they can never take away.”
Carter, who enjoys the occasional fishing trip with his dad and already has enough credits to graduate, figured out what was inside of him were equal parts, skill, dedication and a desire to be a teammate. It just took some extra work to uncover it.
He’s all-in now.
“I feel like I am very confident now and know I can get the job done,” he said.
Finally.