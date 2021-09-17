BELTON — Caleb Johnson had a rough go of it last spring, when he battled through injuries and the lingering effects of a tough bout with COVID-19.
Needless to say, the Mary Hardin-Baylor defensive end doesn’t have fond memories of those days.
“I got COVID over Christmas and even after I was cleared to come back, I was still struggling. I was going through it all spring,” the senior said. “It was my breathing. I couldn’t catch my breath. I would just go through warm-ups, and then I couldn’t breathe. I’d have to tell them, ‘I can’t breathe over here.’”
Still not up to full strength and hampered by hamstring and groin injuries, Johnson tried to gut it out through the five-game spring season but clearly wasn’t the same player. He appeared in just three contests and totaled only three tackles.
“It was frustrating. I hadn’t been able to do hardly anything, so I was out of shape. I was probably the heaviest I’ve ever been,” he said. “I couldn’t breathe, plus I was getting over a bad hamstring and groin muscle.
“I was mad and frustrated. I felt like I couldn’t excel because of all the stuff happening, but I got through it. I didn’t want to use it as an excuse.”
Instead of an excuse, Johnson used the struggles and disappointments of last spring as motivation and reported to fall camp last month in the best shape of his life.
It has translated into a strong start this season in which Johnson has continually pressured the quarterback to help No. 1 UMHB (2-0, 1-0 American Southwest Conference) get out of the gates quickly heading into tonight’s matchup with Southwestern (1-1, 1-0) in Georgetown.
“When I finally went back home for the summer, I felt like I was back in my groove,” he said. “My breathing was better and my injuries were better. I could finally get in the weight room and do some squats.”
What came next was a couple of months of intense workouts that included plenty of weightlifting to add strength, bleacher runs to boost endurance and agility drills to improve speed and quickness — all under the hot Texas summer sun.
“I was grinding hard all summer and got in the best shape of my life,” Johnson said. “My coaches back in Corsicana still let me use the field house, so I was working hard over there.
“I treated it like I was in a lab. I said, ‘I’m going to work and I’m about to be the best that I can be. I’m going to be the best everything — in the best shape, the most physical, everything.’”
Summer workouts are nothing unusual for college football players, and Johnson would have done his part to make sure he reported to fall camp in shape, regardless of how last spring went.
The memories of all he went through, though, fueled an increased work ethic that still hasn’t ebbed.
“I would have worked out anyway over the summer. But having that bad taste in my mouth from everything that happened in the spring, I was more hungry,” he said. “I still am. I’m not satisfied yet.”
Now his goal is to replace those bad memories with ones of the Crusaders winning the national championship come December.
“My mom always says to take it all in when it’s your last season, but you go after everything. I know it’s my last season, but I put that thought on the back burner,” he said. “I just want to get to that national championship. Once I hold up that trophy, then it’ll hit me. Right now, I’m just focused on working to keep getting better.”