A Temple player didn’t put the ball in the back of the net for the Wildcats’ game-winning goal Friday night against Hutto, but a bunch of them created plenty of problems that led to it.
An ideal late-game attacking build up through the midfield that started with Arik Diaz’s pass to Jonathan De La Garza then his flick into the run of Eric Ortiz left the Hippos in a precarious position that ultimately led to a Hutto own goal with 7 minutes left in the second half and a 3-2 victory for Temple at chilly Wildcat Stadium.
The win snapped Temple’s two-game slide — losses to Bryan and Pflugerville Weiss by a combined score of 8-2 — to start District 12-6A and was slotted into the much-needed category by Wildcats head coach Matt Corley, whose team hadn’t practiced all week because of the ice storm that affected the area.
“We played a really tough Bryan and Pflugerville Weiss. I thought we did a lot of good things in those games, we just came up short. It’s good for our guys to get a win and get some of that success and back to having fun,” Corley said. “I thought as the game went on, we got our legs underneath us. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but I thought our kids really worked hard considering the fact they were off four days.”
The Hippos also hadn’t done much since last week, but they held the advantage in the run of play for much of the first half when they hemmed Temple into its defensive side of midfield, had three shots on goal and a 3-0 edge in corner kicks.
The pressure paid off early for Hutto, which went up 1-0 with a bit of fortune from its perspective and bad luck through Temple’s eyes in the 10th minute. Wildcats goalie Jonathan Lopez Soleto inadvertently cleared a long, looping free kick into one of his defenders, and the deflection had enough juice with it to carry it into the net for an own goal.
Lopez Sotelo kept it a one-goal deficit moments later with a scintillating save on a dive left, and a minute later in the 12th, Temple was level at 1-all when Jonathan De La Garza took a through ball pass from Ortiz in stride, used a few touches for space into the penalty area and booted past Hippos keeper Mathew Arreola.
Lopez Sotelo finished with four saves overall.
Aidan Hernandez put Hutto back in front 5 minutes before halftime, settling a pass with his chest to his feet and picking left post for the 2-1 advantage.
A collision in the box between Arreola and Ortiz was deemed a foul on Arreola, and Temple was awarded a penalty kick that Ortiz buried for 2-all in the 52nd minute. It was the 25th tally of the season for Ortiz, the program’s career leader with 85 goals.
“I was kind of expecting both teams to be rusty coming out. I thought that Hutto was the aggressor in the first half and was really taking it to us. We had the goalkeeper punch that resulted in the own goal but other than that, we withstood what they were throwing at us,” Corley said.
Because of the weather earlier in the week, Temple (9-5, 1-2) has a quick turnaround, playing at Hewitt Midway at 11 a.m. today.
“Go home, eat, shower, go to sleep, and then come back in the morning,” Corley said. “That’s the name of the game. We have to go again (today.)”