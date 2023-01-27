TRAVIS — When Rosebud-Lott and Crawford got together in early January, it was a double-overtime nail-biter that featured 17 lead changes and plenty of late-game heroics from both sides.
The sequel Friday night on Rosebud-Lott’s home floor was just as entertaining.
The Cougars erased an 11-point deficit — their biggest of the night — with just more than 4 minutes left to storm back into it, but the Pirates did just enough down the stretch, getting key free throws from Luke Torbert and Trey Dobie in the final 1:36 to hold on for a hard-fought 48-46 win and a season sweep in the District 17-2A series.
“Most of the games that we play against those guys, we go in knowing it’s going to be a dogfight,” said Rosebud-Lott head coach Marvin Whitfield, whose team dropped a 62-60 loss to the Pirates on Jan. 3 and entered Friday’s action in a three-way tie for first with Crawford and Bosqueville.
“They have a pretty good program over there,” Whitfield continued. “They played really well down the stretch. We fought really hard. At the end of the day, they took the victory, but we competed hard.”
Down by five after Dobie’s two free throws with 32 seconds left, the Cougars’ Jamarquis Johnson drove for an acrobatic layup from the left side to trim the gap to 48-45 with 15 seconds remaining. Johnson finished with a team-high 15 points.
Crawford (9-1, 6-1) then found Kade Bruce deep behind Rosebud-Lott’s press but his open look and Cade Smith’s ensuing follow-up each missed, after which Johnson was fouled with one tenth of a second left while grabbing the rebound.
After a timeout, Johnson’s first free throw went down and he successfully missed the next to allow for a chance at a tip-in, but Crawford’s Torbert was there for the rebound to seal the win.
“We prepared for it. I mean, they’re a really good team. They have a mixture of a lot of speed, good size inside. Coach Whitfield does a really good job with them playing to their strengths and they came out and they put pressure on us the whole game,” Crawford head coach Sam Moody said. “It was a pretty hectic game and then the last 3 minutes, we slowed it down quite a bit, ran a lot of the clock off and got a bunch of key rebounds, and that’s a key late in the game — protect the ball and rebound the ball.”
In a game that hadn’t yet swung more than six points in either direction and had already seen seven lead changes, Crawford led the entire fourth as Rosebud-Lott (22-6, 6-2) struggled to find consistent offense early in the second half.
Dobie and Smith combined for eight points to push the Pirates’ advantage to 41-31 with 5:23 remaining.
Dobie, who scored 11 of his game-best 18 points in the second half, added a free throw with 4:35 left to move the edge to its biggest of the night before the Cougars came to life.
First, Kyle Finan found Breon Lewis for a 3-pointer from the left side, after which Clayton Doskocil got a steal to set up Lewis’ three-point play when he was fouled on a 12-foot jumper from the middle of the lane.
The quick outburst trimmed the gap in half in just 23 seconds and it was back-and-forth from there, with the Pirates preserving their lead at the charity stripe, where they made 11 of 12 in the final 8 minutes and 19 of 23 overall. Rosebud-Lott finished 20-of-27 at the line.
The Pirates also used their strength and size to muster a 33-21 advantage on the boards, which led to 12 second-chance points.
“We were pressing offensively (early in the second half),” Whitfield said. “We sped ourselves up and once we slowed down and got back to playing Cougar basketball, we got better looks and we were able to capitalize. We attacked the gaps and drew fouls and got to the free throw line and we were able to get back in the game.”
Lewis added 13 points for Rosebud-Lott, which totaled 14 steals — five from Finan, who also had nine points, and four apiece from Johnson and Doskocil.
The Cougars have an open date Tuesday before traveling to Bosqueville for another key league matchup next Friday.
“One week of practice, we’ll be ready to go,” Whitfield said. “Bosqueville has a good team as well. We’re all fighting and jumbled up (in the standings). We’re all still jockeying for playoff position right now.”