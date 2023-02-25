Everywhere Matt Braeuer’s basketball journeys have taken him, winning has followed close behind.
His success is not just a string of coincidences.
From the time he began dribbling and shooting under the tutelage of his father and longtime Belton basketball coach, Ed Braeuer, the eldest of the Braeuer family has enjoyed the fruits of success.
All of that success, either as a player or now a veteran college assistant coach, has been earned.
“It’s a passion. For myself as a player I was not blessed with a lot of height,” Braeuer said. “I had to work on the things to make myself valuable. As a coach, I try to bring positive energy every day.”
Braeuer has been a key member of the University of North Texas coaching staff since 2018, during which time the Mean Green have won two-thirds of their games with a string of Conference USA championships. They are currently vying at the top of the conference standings again as the regular season winds down. Braeuer serves under UNT coach Grant McCasland, and assists on defenses, inbounds plays, scouting video and recruiting.
It’s a career that has taken him from Wichita State, Midland College, Maryland, Sam Houston State, College of Charleston to North Texas in the last 15 years.
“Each move was a good thing for our family at the time,” said Braeuer who is married to Katie and has pre-school twin boys Brooks and Griffin. “I’m thankful to be closer to family.”
The Braeuers were Belton’s first family of basketball through the first decade of the 21st century with Matt playing a vital point guard role on some of the most formidable Tigers teams in many years. Ed stepped out of coaching in 2004 to focus on teaching, but middle son Eric followed as a Tigers standout as did youngest daughter Meghan for the Lady Tigers. All three went on to collegiate careers — Matt at Wichita State, Eric at Ouachita Baptist and Meghan at Texas State.
“(Ed) is the reason I am coaching,” Matt Braeuer said of his father, who died unexpectedly in 2014. “Basketball was his sport, but he had a passion for teaching young kids. He enjoyed teaching more than coaching, whether it was physics or chemistry. He wanted you to play basketball the right way. He was old-school, more of a Bob Knight disciplined style.”
March is a special time for Braeuer as he was a central figure in one of those stunning NCAA Tournament upsets we’ve all grown accustom to seeing. In 2006, the seventh-seeded Shockers reached the Sweet 16 by toppling No. 2 seed Tennessee in a thriller. He was a three-year starter at point guard from 2004-08.
“March is a lot of fun,” Braeuer said. “It’s the mountain top of the profession if you can get there. When you get there, you never know what’s going to happen. March is what you are judged by.”
Braeuer was on the sideline last year for the Mean Green’s upset of No. 4 seed Purdue via a 78-69 overtime decision in the first round. It was UNT’s first NCAA Tournament win and the first win over an AP top 25 team in 50 years. The Mean Green are on the bubble to get back to the tournament this year. A Conference USA Tournament title gets them a free pass, though Braeuer thinks it’s much harder to win a regular-season title than to win three games in three days.
He’s been through it all. He spent one season at the junior college level when he teamed with current UNT assistant Russ Hodge to lead Midland College to the NJCAA national championship game. He spent two years at Maryland under Mark Turgeon, who was his coach at Wichita State. He returned to Texas for a few years to coach alongside Killeen native Jason Hooten at Sam Houston State, helping the Bearkats to three post-season berths. Then it was two years in Charleston where he helped the Cougars return to the NCAA Tournament after a long absence.
Recruiting is a major part of his job, and he said that is primarily built on relationships. UNT’s recruiting classes have ranked in the top five in the highly competitive Texas market.
“You want to get a kid you like and that is a fit for your program,” Braeuer said. “We’re all about being forthright and honest in our conversation with a recruit. We want them to think of the team first. They aren’t promised anything like playing time.”
As successful as he’s been as an assistant, Braeuer doesn’t obsess over one day running his own program.
“Everybody has goals to be a head coach,” he said. “But I don’t spend time on a daily basis thinking about it. It’s so hard to be a head coach. Whatever is God’s will when the time comes, but for now I’ll just keep doing a good job where I’m at.”