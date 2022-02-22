WEST — Belton did everything but win.
In the Class 6A boys basketball playoffs for the second straight year, the Tigers opened the postseason against perennial powerhouse DeSoto — and neither team budged.
For 32 minutes of regulation and almost two complete overtime periods, neither squad created any separation until the Eagles recorded the final six points of the game to earn a 63-59 victory over Belton in the bi-district round Tuesday night.
DeSoto (26-11) advanced to face Wylie in the area round later this week.
Belton senior forward TJ Johnson capped off his career with a 27-point, 14-rebound double-double to go with three blocks and three assists. Trap Johnson, a sophomore, finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Tigers despite being in foul trouble much of the game.
Belton (29-6) led 53-49 with 2:16 left in regulation, before DeSoto pulled even at 53 to force overtime.
The Eagles scored late in the first extra session for a 59-all deadlock, and the second overtime was knotted at the same score with 2:40 left before the Eagles scored the final four points to advance.
The outcome ended a historic season for the Tigers.
After returning to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2018, Belton was almost flawless to start the season, bouncing back from an opening-day loss to win 13 consecutive games.
The Tigers won the Cedar Creek tournament championship, finished second at the San Antonio ISD event and earned the silver bracket championship at the Hays Consolidated ISD tourney before going 12-2 to capture a share of the District 12-6A championship — its first taste of a title since 2004.
Additionally, Belton defeated perennial district power Killeen Ellison for the first time in program history.