LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Early August matches are almost like pop quizzes during the first week of school. Sure, the few study sessions crammed into a short period of time should help some, but facing something that suddenly counts can lead to unanswered questions.
Academy and Granger learned a few things Tuesday night about themselves, passed a few tests and also found out what they’ll need to brush up on as the year moves along.
With the match deadlocked at 1-1, the host Lady Bees used a third-set rally that ultimately turned a back-and-forth season opener in their favor and into a 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-11 victory over the Lady Lions at The Hive.
“I feel really great about the way we finished that. We had a little bit of a rough start, but I think what resonated with them is playing for each other,” Academy head coach Allison Waits said. “So, it really psyches me to see us kind of pull ourselves out of a rut and play our level of game.”
While Waits was pleased with the ending, first-year Granger head coach Margie Burton much preferred the way the night started, though she said the entirety of the evening will be useful.
“This was probably the best test for us. We came in feeling like, ‘Phew. I’m new, why are (the Lady Bees) on the schedule?’ But, I’m like, ‘Hey, it’s our first week. It’s their first week. So let’s go see what we can do.’ And we saw a lot of good. A lot of good,” said Burton, who previously led Holland for seven seasons. “We have things we have to work on. Mainly just staying focused in the match. But, they did fantastic. I’m super proud of them.”
Down 20-17 in Game 3, the Lady Bees walked back onto the court from a timeout and proceeded to reel off an 8-1 run, which was capped by Madi Warren’s kill that rode the tape at the top of the net for a couple seconds before landing on the Lady Lions’ side.
Warren had three of her match-high 13 kills during the third-set spurt, which also featured points earned from a block and kill by Erinn Bestick and an ace by Yasmine Traore.
The momentum Academy gained with the comeback carried over into the fourth set in which it trailed only briefly 1-0 and led by less than 10 only once after a third straight Traore ace made it 17-7.
“I feel like after last year, we really wanted to come together and be more of a family and think about our team instead of ourselves. And I feel like we really used that on the court. We just played for each other,” Academy senior Payten Conde said.
Conde added 11 kills, and Bestick finished with five to go with three blocks. Peyton Bush dished out 17 assists and Rhea White had 16.
Katy Vitek paced Granger with 11 kills and Mattie Wilke chipped in seven. Tessa Burton had a team-high 17 assists and joined Jaila Rollie with two aces.
“Our serve-receive was good until it wasn’t, right at that last set just because we stopped trusting ourselves and communicating on the court, and I liked how good we were passing the ball at first,” Margie Burton said. “We haven’t had the chance to work on anything quick, so we were just hard swings when we can. But, good things to come.”
Academy went up 1-0 in the match by scoring 12 of the last 16 points in a first set that had been tied at 13. The Lady Lions pulled off something similar in the second set, going from tied 15-15 to up 20-16 and holding on from there.
Granger’s largest margin in the third was five, 17-12, but it wasn’t enough buffer to fend off the Lady Bees.
“I think just being mentally strong, knowing that we could come back and compete in that set (helped the rally),” Conde said. “It’s exciting to know that we are capable of coming back like that.”