BELTON — On the heels of producing a fourth consecutive 20-win season and with three all-district players returning, Lampasas head coach Mark Myers assumed his team would be prepared to dominate. The Lady Badgers opened their season with a disappointing 50-46 defeat, though, leaving Myers wondering about his players’ collective potential.
Those concerns were somewhat alleviated Tuesday night.
Lampasas used a 26-4 outburst bridging the first and second quarters to take control and pulled away for a 70-37 victory over Belton at Tiger Gym.
“There is still a lot we’ve got to work on, but this is more of what I expected coming into the season,” Myers said. “I really expected this would be the best team we’ve ever had here at Lampasas. This game was just so much more of what I expected to see.”
Of the 13 players on the roster, a dozen produced points for the Lady Badgers, who were led by senior guard Payton Tatum’s 14 points four rebounds, four steals and three assists off the bench.
Sophomore post Abigail Williams had nine points and five rebounds for Lampasas, while Addison Borchardt (four steals, four assists), Morgan Lovejoy (six rebounds) and Brooke White contributed seven points apiece.
Early on, however, it did not appear the Lady Badgers would cruise.
Belton freshman Sarah Brown, who finished with a game-high 17 points, accounted for the game’s opening bucket with a 3-pointer but White responded with a game-tying 3 to spark a 9-1 run for Lampasas.
The Lady Badgers’ advantage grew to 13-9, but Lady Tigers senior Leilah Maldonado’s layup trimmed the deficit to 13-11.
Belton did not get any closer.
Lampasas (1-1) closed the first quarter with five consecutive points before starting the second period with 11 straight.
“We kind of got chewed out earlier in the day for how we played in the opener,” Tatum said. “Then, he called a timeout in the first quarter and told us to give more effort.”
Belton (1-1) did not record another field goal until senior Trinity Espitia made a 3-pointer, making the score 37-15.
The Lady Badgers led 42-21 at halftime and inflated their cushion to 53-30 by the end of the third quarter.
“We just let a run get us down,” Belton head coach Eric Reiger said. “Then, we start questioning ourselves, what we are doing and if we are any good, and it just snowballed. Basketball is such a game of waves and spurts, and you’ve got to be able to withstand a run and give one of your own. But you have to be in the right mindset, and we weren’t.”
Both teams begin their first tournament of the season Thursday in the Leander Rouse event.