The top prize for beating Copperas Cove last week was the final playoff ticket out of District 12-6A, but the way in which Temple went about topping the Lady Bulldawgs on the road in the winner-take-all showdown could be the reward that keeps on giving.
“We knew going in that it was going to be a playoff atmosphere,” said second-year Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc, whose Tem-Cats valiantly rallied for a 53-52 victory in the regular-season finale — getting the go-ahead points in the waning seconds from sophomore Aaliyah Thomas, who calmly made two free throws — in hostile territory.
And because Temple (22-13) just went through the rigors of a do-or-die 32 minutes, LeBlanc hopes the Tem-Cats can lean on that experience when they tangle with District 11-6A top seed Tyler Lee in a Class 6A bi-district game at 6 tonight at Navarro College in Corsicana.
“It’s no more pressure than what we just went through at Cove,” said LeBlanc, who knows a thing or two about high-stakes contests, making four NCAA Final Four appearances during her playing days at LSU. “They are prepared for that situation, and I think that will calm us going into Tyler Lee. At the end of the day, we control what we can control.”
It certainly took a measure of self-control, a bunch of moxie and resolve to navigate the 16-game district schedule. The Tem-Cats’ 5-2 charge to end the regular season in response to a three-game losing skid put the finishing touches on their reservations for a return trip to the playoffs after missing out a year ago.
Tonight will be first playoff game for a majority of this season’s Tem-Cats. However, four — seniors Wilashia Burleson and Lillian Tutson and juniors Taliyah Johnson and Haleigh Johnson — were part of Temple’s run to the Class 5A state semifinals during the 2017-18 year. In fact, Burleson started in that contest as a sophomore and posted a team-high 12 points and 10 rebounds. Taliyah Johnson also played in the Tem-Cats’ loss to Amarillo on that March night in San Antonio’s Alamodome.
“It means a lot getting those girls and those seniors a chance to get back and have that playoff experience again,” said LeBlanc, who praised her squads unwavering hard work and effort throughout the regular season.
Burleson is averaging a team-leading 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Taliyah Johnson is scoring close to 10 an outing at 9.6, and Aniah Hall is delivering 6.9 a night for LeBlanc, who usually utilizes everyone available each game.
Meanwhile, Lee (27-6) wrapped up the 11-6A title last Tuesday by beating second-place Mesquite Horn 60-46 in the finale. It was the program’s first league championship since the 1985-86 season, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Alyssa Thorne had 17 points, Aaliyah Morgan 13 and Aaliyah Campbell 11 for the Lady Raiders in their victory over Horn.
The winner between Temple and Lee plays either Garland Lakeview Centennial (24-5) or McKinney (17-10) in the Region II area round later this week.