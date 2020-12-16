Scott Stewart and Mike Spradlin speak regularly by phone throughout the year, continuing a friendship that started when Stewart was hired as the defensive coordinator on Spradlin’s Temple football coaching staff in 2014.
In fact, the two were on the line with one another for more than an hour the other day, turning a call that was meant to serve as a logistical chat about officials and other matters of game day business into another lengthy discussion.
“Every time my phone rings and I see it’s him, I stop what I’m doing because I know I’m fixing to hear some cool stories,” said Stewart, who is in the midst of his fifth year since grabbing the head-coaching reins in 2016 after Spradlin stepped down following his five seasons in charge.
Eventually, Friday night’s Class 6A Division II area-round encounter at McLane Stadium in Waco between the Stewart-led Wildcats (10-1) and the Spradlin-led Rockwall-Heath Hawks (8-2) will be a topic about which to reminisce. Someday. Probably not soon after the final seconds tick away. But, someday.
“Before and after, I’ll hug his neck and tell him how proud I am, because I respect that man. I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for him. I don’t know that he had anything to do with me getting the promotion but he had everything to do with me coming to Temple,” Stewart said. “But for 48 minutes (on Friday), my single-minded focus is doing everything we can to try to win a football game.”
Beyond the coincidence of both using the same phrase to describe an embrace during separate conversations, there appears to be a wide range of commonalities between the two.
Stewart and Spradlin share a mutual respect for one another, possess likeminded philosophies in terms of how their profession can positively impact the players they guide and the people around them beyond the helmets and pads, and other similarities, including, their view on Friday’s highly anticipated matchup. It has nothing to do with them and everything to do with two hard-working groups of athletes aiming for the same gold ball.
“If you take all the hoopla out of it, which I do, it’s just two football teams in an elimination tournament playing each other. I’m coaching here and Coach Stewart is there and we both want to win because it’s a football game. That’s all it is. So, our kids are going to work hard this week to try to beat their kids and their kids are going to work hard to try to beat our kids. It really is that simple,” Spradlin said. “Regardless of whatever happens, I’ll hug his neck when it’s over.”
Temple always will mean something to Spradlin — and vice versa — who rejuvenated a struggling Wildcats program between 2011-15 to the tune of a 44-17 record, four playoff appearances, including the 2014 5A DI title game, and three district championships, before briefly retiring from coaching and taking the athletic director job in Magnolia ISD.
After holding that position for three seasons, coaching beckoned once more, and Spradlin, now in his mid-60s, was hired at Rockwall-Heath before last season.
“I got offered that AD job in Magnolia at a time when I coached 30 games in two years and I kind of did it because it felt like the thing I should do at 60 years old and at that point of my career. And I knew pretty quickly after I took it that it was going to be hard for me to do for 10 years. So, I kind of kept my ear to the ground and here I am,” Spradlin said, then continued with a chuckle.
“I never dreamed I’d be looking up and playing Temple High School at some point. I mean, I’ve got a lot of guys out there who are now head coaches. I think there are 10 or 12 of them, and, interestingly, I had never competed against one of them as a coach. It’s unique and certainly wasn’t on my radar when I took the Heath job.”
The Hawks — whose coaching staff includes former Temple quarterback Chad President, former head coach Bryce Monsen and former assistant coach Joey Haag — were 5-5 in Spradlin’s first year before surging in 2020 to a league title and the program’s first playoff victory in five years, earned last week, 42-14 over Garland.
“He did that in two years,” Stewart said. “The dude is a savant when it comes to the culture part of things.”
Meanwhile, Stewart has kept the Wildcats a viable contender since taking over. Temple’s been to the playoffs each of Stewart’s five seasons (48-15 record, with this year’s 10-1 mark so far added in), including a trip to the 5A DI championship game in 2016, a 2017 state quarterfinal, and the school’s first 6A playoff win, 38-0 last week over Waxahachie.
“When Scott gets in a room, he’s a dynamic personality and shows why he’s a good coach,” Spradlin said.