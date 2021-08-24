There was a moment Tuesday night during the third set of Temple’s non-district match against Academy when the ball seemed to defy physics, coming to rest on the tape at the top of the net for a couple seconds before slowly rolling to one side.
That about summed up the back-and-forth contest that mostly teetered along the lines of up for grabs for much of the evening as both teams exchanged key kills, big blocks, scrambling digs and spot-on serves while rarely letting the other to get too far ahead.
The match, though, eventually tilted toward the visiting Lady Bees, who shifted matters in their direction after dropping the first set and secured a 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 victory over the Tem-Cats at Wildcat Gym.
“The first lineup wasn’t working in that first set, and that happens, so we made adjustments and everybody owned the role that they had, played for each other, did their job and ultimately that’s what it takes to win games,” Academy head coach Allison Waits said. “Our big thing was to hold their runs. If they get a point, they don’t get more than two or three, and we go on our runs.”
The point sprees happened to be short-lived for each squad, with the largest lead for either being Academy’s seven-point cushion at the end of Game 3. In the second set alone there were 11 ties.
Lyric Biggiers led Temple (6-13) with nine kills. Ali Mack added six kills and five blocks, Chloe Prentiss also had six kills and Khia Kirkwood landed five kills. Sophia Brea distributed 23 assists and Allison Vaden delivered four aces.
“I think we came out on top and kind of got complacent, so it’s just teaching them not to get comfortable and let teams do stuff to them,” Temple coach Alyssa Cataldo said. “Keep it consistent instead of the whole roller-coaster type thing. It’s learning, ‘Look, I made a mistake, now I have to pull myself back in and be ready to make the next play.’”
Making a strong case for the loudest attacks out of the bunch, Ellie Erwin paced Academy (8-5) with 19 kills to go with two aces and three blocks. Madison Warren chipped in eight kills, Payten Conde had six kills, two blocks and two aces, and Rhea White posted 33 assists.
Temple never trailed in Game 1, jumping out to 5-1 and leading by as much as six on five occasions for a 1-0 match advantage.
Academy had the quick start in Game 2, going up 3-0 and taking an 11-8 lead with Warren’s kill. The Tem-Cats responded with a 5-0 run — capped by a Mack block — to get ahead 13-11, and they were up 19-14 when the Lady Bees began to turn the tables. Academy regained its lead at 21-20 and evened the match with Conde’s block.
“We’re not in our home gym and it’s not our crowd there, and I thought we created our own momentum,” Waits said. “We were loud, we were crazy and dancing and jumping around and that’s what you need when you’re not at your place.”
Academy closed out Game 3 by scoring eight of the final 11 points and finished the victory by earning three of the last four after Temple pulled within 22-21 in the fourth.
Next up for the Tem-Cats happens to be Academy’s tournament Thursday through Saturday.
“We’ve had 19 matches in two weeks and they still have that energy, they’re fighting, so I like that,” said Cataldo, whose team has two more non-district home matches next week before welcoming Copperas Cove on Sept. 10 for the District 12-6A opener.