Eight student-athletes from Temple participated in a signing ceremony Wednesday in Wildcat Gym.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former TISD teacher receives 8-year sentence for 2 indecency charges
- Man killed in boat-loading accident at Temple Lake Park
- Affidavit: Slain BHS student stabbed multiple times
- UPDATE: Belton High School student killed in campus stabbing; 18-year-old suspect arrested and jailed
- Bond set at $1 million for Belton High student accused of fatally stabbing classmate
- UPDATE: Copperas Cove funeral home owner dies in Temple boat-loading accident
- UPDATE: BHS student formally charged with murder in classmate's stabbing; suspect had misdemeanor assault charge filed last year
- Snakes on the plains; Central Texas officials warn of sightings
- More than $35,000 raised for BHS student’s funeral
- UPDATE: Voters appear to approve Temple, Belton school bond proposals