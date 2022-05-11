Temple High School

Temple senior student-athletes Triston Cohorn (top, left), Antonio Jones, Emily Diaz, Chloe Prentiss (bottom, left), Amaya Benekin-Mills, Lyric Biggiers, Addison King and Jessica Martinez-Maldonado pose for pictures Wednesday during a signing ceremony in Wildcat Gym. Cohorn (football) is headed to Kansas Wesleyan, Jones (football) Wayland Baptist, Diaz (soccer) Hill, Prentiss (softball) Weatherford, Benekin-Mills (volleyball) Huston-Tillotson, Biggiers (volleyball) Ranger, King (track, powerlifting) McKendree and Martinez-Maldonado (soccer) Oklahoma Wesleyan.

 Mike Lefner, Temple Athletics/Special to the Telegram

Eight student-athletes from Temple participated in a signing ceremony Wednesday in Wildcat Gym.