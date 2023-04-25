TROY — With the opportunity to secure an outright District 19-3A title tantalizingly close on the horizon, the Troy Trojans knew they had to ignore that and deal first with what was right in front of them.
Sophomore right-hander Joseph McMurtry and key, situational hitting took care of the task at hand Tuesday night when league-leading Troy nudged Rogers 5-0 at Trojan Field to keeps its one-game lead over second-place Cameron Yoe with one contest remaining in the regular season.
That one left happens to be at Yoe on Friday.
“It was pretty big, just focusing on the team that was there,” said McMurtry, who allowed four hits and two walks to go with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort. “Now we get to play for a championship.”
The victory was the Trojans’ sixth in a row inside of 19-3A and seventh overall. Troy’s last defeat was to the Yoemen (19-8, 10-3) by the score of 4-3 on April 4. The Trojans (23-3, 11-2) have outscored district opponents 66-4 since then, including four straight shutouts. If Yoe can complete the sweep, it would earn a share of the title with Troy and pocket the coveted No. 1 seed in the postseason.
McMurtry didn’t allow a hit Tuesday after the fourth inning, retiring the final 10 batters of the game. Rogers (16-10, 6-7), which needed a win to keep slim playoff hopes afloat, had one runner thrown out at third on a relay from right field in the second and had its third inning halted by a double play.
Right-hander Cooper Massar also went the distance for the Eagles, allowing 10 hits and five runs while not recording a walk or strikeout.
“Troy, their pitchers hit their spots and they play great defense, and it’s hard to string anything together against them,” said Rogers head coach Nash Fares, whose team recorded two hits in the second and two more in the fourth, but that was all. “You get a hit here and there or you get a walk and a hit to get situations going, and it’s just hard to string more together against them.”
Connor McCaffety was 2-for-3, and Blayne Hoelscher and Riley Hoelscher had a single each for Rogers.
Reed Ketcham, Chase Fricke and Lance Hitt had two hits apiece for Troy, which methodically built its lead using a single run in the first, third and fourth innings, and two in the fifth.
“I thought the first two innings we hit too many fly balls. Give our kids credit. I think we made a good adjustment. We started hitting low line drives and some ground balls, and that went a little better for us,” Troy head coach Steve Sebesta said. “We made some great defense plays to stay in it and then Joe found a rhythm.”
The Trojans went up 1-0 in the first when McMurtry helped his cause with a two-out, run-scoring single to center field that plated Ketcham. They took a 2-0 lead in the third when Fricke’s RBI single scored Gage Richardson, and a 3-0 advantage in the third when left-handed Keaton Mach laced an opposite-field double to the wall in left that allowed Hitt to scurry in all the way from first.
Watson Washburn and Hitt had RBIs in the fifth to provid the final cushion, and McMurtry — with a minor fix — hit cruise control from there.
“My foot kept slipping on the mound and Coach kept telling me to find a spot where it wouldn’t,” he said. “So, I worked it and moved over a little.”
Yoe defeated Rockdale 7-0 on Tuesday to remain in second, ahead of Lorena and Academy. The Trojans, Yoemen, Leopards and Bees have the playoff spots locked up.
“We pretty much stay in the same routine most of the time. There’s not really any highs or lows, so we don’t change a lot,” Sebesta said. “We’ll have our normal Wednesday practice, normal Thursday practice and be ready to go compete Friday.”