WEST — The Malakoff Tigers used the long ball to get ahead, and then used some small ball to score some crucial runs late.
The Tigers hit a second inning home run, scored on a squeeze play in the sixth then held off a late rally by Rogers to pull out a 4-3 victory in the opener of the teams’ best-of-three Class 3A area-round series baseball series Friday night.
Game 2 is at 2 p.m. today in West and Game 3 would follow 30 minutes later, if needed.
Lucas Guzman will likely get the start for the Eagles (19-9), who got a solid performance from Riley Dolgener in the opener.
Dolgener gave up a solo home run to Brandon Nations to open the second inning after retiring the side in order in the first.
Rogers answered in the bottom of the second after Dolgener led off with a walk. With two outs, Blayne Hoelscher drilled a double down the line in left field to tie the game.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, their bats didn’t collect another hit until the seventh, by which time they trailed 4-1.
Rogers made it interesting in the final frame. With one out, Rance Williams reached on an error when left fielder Nathan Jones couldn’t secure a deep fly ball. Jayce Jones was then hit by a pitch, ending the night for Malakoff starter Alan Benhardt. Reliever Wes Hustead got Hoelscher to foul out but then gave up back-to-back singles to Kade Sebek and Jackson Landeros that cut the deficit to 4-3 before Guzman flew out to center field to end it.
The Tigers (29-6) had expanded the lead to 2-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Hustead and made it 3-1 in the sixth when Nathan Jones and Riggin Smith led off with consecutive singles before being bunted over by Erik Waldo. Jones scored on a perfectly executed squeeze bunt by Hustead for the two-run lead.
Malakoff added what proved to be an important insurance run in the seventh when Cole Gaddis walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly by Smith.
Rogers batters struck out nine times on the night and collected just three hits — one each by Hoelscher, Landeros and Sebek. Smith was 2-for-4 for the Tigers, and Gaddis had a single and two walks.
Dolgener struck out one and allowed six hits in the loss.