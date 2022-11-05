WOMEN’S SOCCER
UMHB wins first conference championship
BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor got a Gabby Gibson goal in the 51st minute and the mark stood up the rest of the way as the Lady Crusaders dispatched Hardin-Simmons 1-0 in a matchup of the top two seeds in Saturday’s championship game of the American Southwest Conference tournament.
It gave UMHB (17-0-1) its first conference title, snapping a streak of 19 straight years in which Hardin-Simmons (12-3-2) had won the ASC.
The Lady Crusaders outshot the Cowgirls 16-8 and had seven shots on goal to Hardin-Simmons’ three. Gibson, Maria Rico and Shay Taylor earned all-tournament honors while Kristen Burdick was named MVP.
UMHB will next play in the NCAA Division III tournament and will learn its first-round opponent Monday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mary Hardin-Baylor soars to title
AUSTIN — Nick Villanueva and Patrick Roach each netted a pair of goals as Mary Hardin-Baylor cruised past LeTourneau 6-0 to win the championship game of the American Southwest Conference tournament Saturday. It marked the program’s third conference title.
Villanueva gave the Crusaders (13-2-2) an early lead, scoring off an assist from Sawyer Young in the fifth minute. UMHB didn’t score again until Roach’s first goal, which came in the 71st on an Ethan Dacaret assist, a goal that ignited a stretch of five goals in a 20-minute span.
The Crusaders had 27 shots, 19 on goal. Young, Villanueva and Raymond Kennedy were named to the conference’s all-tournament team.
In the first year under head coach Ben Allen, UMHB advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament. The field for that bracket will be announced Monday.