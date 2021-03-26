BASEBALL

COLLEGE

Texas-Dallas 8,

Mary Hardin-Baylor 1

UMHB 000 000 010 — 1 9 1

UT-Dallas 000 411 02x — 8 7 4

Zolman, Vadala (7), Tovar (8) and McQuary. Birdwell, Vera (9) and Moreno. W—Birdwell (1-1). L—Zolman (1-3). HR—UTD: Garza, Cheek, Zamora. 2B—UMHB: Holiday.

Records — UMHB 7-9, 1-6; UTD 9-5, 7-3.

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 27-2A

Thorndale 8, Holland 3

Thorndale 200 114 0 — 8 5 0

Holland 030 000 0 — 3 11 5

Davis and Stutts. Frei and Pursche. W—Davis. L—Frei. 2B—H: Frei.

Records — Thorndale 11-7, 5-0; Holland 13-6, 4-1.

Other Scores

Lake Belton 8, Burnet 1

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Mary Hardin-Baylor 10,

Texas-Dallas 2 (6)

UTD 101 000 — 2 7 3

UMHB 062 011 — 10 9 0

Yanello, Meyer (2) and Todd. Grogan, Rucker (5) and Johnson. W—Grogan (7-6). L—Yanello (1-6). HR—UTD: Markley; UMHB: Wagner. 2B—UMHB: Holman.

Records — UTD 1-14, 1-8; UMHB 11-9, 5-5.

HIGH SCHOOL

DISTRICT 19-3A

Rogers 15, Rockdale 0 (5)

Rogers 380 13 — 15 11 0

Rockdale 000 00 — 0 3 7

Mucha and Borgeson. Breithautt, Jimenez (3) and Jimenez, Cardona (3). W—Mucha. L—Breithautt. 3B—R: Mucha. 2B—R: Quinones, Motl.

Records — Rogers 11-4, 5-1.

Other Scores

Temple 22, Killeen 7

Belton 8, Killeen Shoemaker 1

Lake Belton 2, Taylor 0

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Temple 2, OT

Waxahachie 1, Belton 0

Duncanville 4, Killeen Ellison 1

Class 4A

Waco La Vega 6, Jarrell 0

Salado 4, Mexia 1

China Spring 3, Academy 0

Rockdale vs. Brookshire Royal, 1 p.m. Saturday

GIRLS

UIL Playoffs

BI-DISTRICT

Class 6A

Mansfield 7, Temple 1

Belton 1, Duncanville 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 11 Killeen 0

Class 4A

Lake Belton 3, China Spring 0

Salado 2, Mexia 0

Robinson 1, Gatesville 0