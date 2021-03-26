BASEBALL
COLLEGE
Texas-Dallas 8,
Mary Hardin-Baylor 1
UMHB 000 000 010 — 1 9 1
UT-Dallas 000 411 02x — 8 7 4
Zolman, Vadala (7), Tovar (8) and McQuary. Birdwell, Vera (9) and Moreno. W—Birdwell (1-1). L—Zolman (1-3). HR—UTD: Garza, Cheek, Zamora. 2B—UMHB: Holiday.
Records — UMHB 7-9, 1-6; UTD 9-5, 7-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 27-2A
Thorndale 8, Holland 3
Thorndale 200 114 0 — 8 5 0
Holland 030 000 0 — 3 11 5
Davis and Stutts. Frei and Pursche. W—Davis. L—Frei. 2B—H: Frei.
Records — Thorndale 11-7, 5-0; Holland 13-6, 4-1.
Other Scores
Lake Belton 8, Burnet 1
SOFTBALL
COLLEGE
Mary Hardin-Baylor 10,
Texas-Dallas 2 (6)
UTD 101 000 — 2 7 3
UMHB 062 011 — 10 9 0
Yanello, Meyer (2) and Todd. Grogan, Rucker (5) and Johnson. W—Grogan (7-6). L—Yanello (1-6). HR—UTD: Markley; UMHB: Wagner. 2B—UMHB: Holman.
Records — UTD 1-14, 1-8; UMHB 11-9, 5-5.
HIGH SCHOOL
DISTRICT 19-3A
Rogers 15, Rockdale 0 (5)
Rogers 380 13 — 15 11 0
Rockdale 000 00 — 0 3 7
Mucha and Borgeson. Breithautt, Jimenez (3) and Jimenez, Cardona (3). W—Mucha. L—Breithautt. 3B—R: Mucha. 2B—R: Quinones, Motl.
Records — Rogers 11-4, 5-1.
Other Scores
Temple 22, Killeen 7
Belton 8, Killeen Shoemaker 1
Lake Belton 2, Taylor 0
SOCCER
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Temple 2, OT
Waxahachie 1, Belton 0
Duncanville 4, Killeen Ellison 1
Class 4A
Waco La Vega 6, Jarrell 0
Salado 4, Mexia 1
China Spring 3, Academy 0
Rockdale vs. Brookshire Royal, 1 p.m. Saturday
GIRLS
UIL Playoffs
BI-DISTRICT
Class 6A
Mansfield 7, Temple 1
Belton 1, Duncanville 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 11 Killeen 0
Class 4A
Lake Belton 3, China Spring 0
Salado 2, Mexia 0
Robinson 1, Gatesville 0