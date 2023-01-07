Family is important to Mikal Harrison-Pilot, so it made sense Saturday that the standout Temple senior shared his national TV spotlight with those closest to him, including younger brother Jett.
Wearing a light gray uniform, his familiar No. 7 in light green, as a member of the West squad at the annual All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Harrison-Pilot announced his commitment to attend and play football for the University of Houston.
“First, I want to thank God for everything. I want to thank everybody right here for supporting me,” Harrison-Pilot told NBC reporter Lewis Johnson prior to his reveal on the Alamodome field.
The four-star athlete then gave a shoutout to his West teammates and all of his coaches before handing the honors to Jett, who grabbed the Houston hat among the five in all on the table in front of him (California, Oklahoma, Texas and TCU) and handed it over to Harrison-Pilot.
“Congratulations @MikalPilot for making your path and pursuing your dreams,” Temple ISD superintendent Bobby Ott posted on Twitter moments after Harrison-Pilot’s selection aired live. “@TempleISD will always be here for you. Super proud of you — the sky is the limit!”
Harrison-Pilot (6-foot-1, 190 pounds), who can officially sign his National Letter of Intent on Feb. 1, became the second Temple player to participate in the All-American Bowl, joining Lache Seastrunk.
Through four seasons as a varsity player, Harrison-Pilot was part of 45 victories. He earned the District 12-6A offensive MVP for the 2022 season after racking up 46 catches for 981 yards and nine touchdowns. He also ran for five touchdowns and passed for two.
In all, Harrison-Pilot totaled 112 receptions for 1,941 yards and 22 touchdowns. He began his Temple career as a safety and was a second-team all-district selection at that position as a freshman. He followed that up with first-team all-district nods as a sophomore and junior at wide receiver.
“We call them student-athletes right? Well, this guy is a great student — a member of the National Honor Society,” Johnson said while introducing Harrison-Pilot during the broadcasted segment. “In terms of athletics, my goodness, he can play quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back. Oh, and we can’t forget about baseball and track and field. You do it all.”
Among the dozen or so family members on the field for Harrison-Pilot’s pick prior to kickoff was dad Chris, the Wildcats’ linebackers coach who played that position at Houston from 2005-08 and also wore the No. 7. Former Wildcats teammates and childhood friends Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State) and Taurean York (Texas A&M) also joined in on the announcement.
Harrison-Pilot’s commitment was one of eight televised during the game.
“It wasn’t a business decision for him. He wanted to find a family and what fit him,” Temple head coach Scott Stewart said. “He has a good head on his shoulders and was always a guy who I had mentor the younger ones.”
Houston, which had participated in the American Athletic Conference, begins its stint as a member of the Big 12 on July 1. The Cougars finished 2022 at 8-5 and defeated Louisiana 23-16 in the Independence Bowl.
Since its debut in 2000, the All-American Bowl has featured five eventual Heisman Trophy winners and three No. 1 overall NFL draft picks among 533 selections.